A suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa Friday morning following an hour-long standoff with police. Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a home in the 2500 block of 10th Street East in the Alberta area. Ball’s warrants are for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling, and they were issued in Greene County after an incident there in December.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO