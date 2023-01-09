ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham OKs plan to offer tiny shelters to the homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Tiny shelters for the homeless were approved Tuesday by the Birmingham City Council. Al.com reports the city plans to use up to $1 million in federal Community Development Block Grants to fund the program, along with support from non-profit organizations and corporate communities. The proposed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Kentuck gets Boxes of Joy grant

Northport’s Kentuck Art Center is getting a grant that will ensure West Alabama’s children have access to supplies art instruction. The $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts will support Kentuck’s Boxes of Joy program, which provides art supply kits once a month to children who are incarcerated or considered economically disadvantaged.
NORTHPORT, AL
Update: Man involved in standoff was wanted on attempted murder charges in Greene County

A suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa Friday morning following an hour-long standoff with police. Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a home in the 2500 block of 10th Street East in the Alberta area. Ball’s warrants are for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling, and they were issued in Greene County after an incident there in December.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Health Matters: Eating disorders

Nearly 29 million Americans have or will face an eating disorder during their lifetime. This week’s Health Matters focuses on education and symptoms of these disorders. University of Alabama Student Health Center Dietician Cherie Simpson said when she first learned about eating disorders when she was in college, there were only two.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Court records: Fosters victims shot from back seat of moving car

We now know more about what happened during the last moments of Justin Whitfield and Destin Holley’s lives. The men, both 23 and from the Montgomery area, were found dead along two separate roadways in Fosters early Sunday: one on Interstate 20/59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road.
FOSTERS, AL
Assistant principal promoted at Alberta School of Performing Arts

The Alberta School of Performing Arts has a new principal, and she’s already familiar with the building, the staff and the students. Former Assistant Principal Chenale Taylor-Maye is taking over the position after the Tuscaloosa Board of Education approved the move during Tuesday’s board meeting. “As the newly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama softball optimistic with early season start

Alabama softball season is just around the corner and “Team 27” is looking to build on last year. The 2022 season ended a bit earlier than expected with a loss in the Tuscaloosa Regional Tournament. Tide head coach Patrick Murphy has put last year’s ending in the rearview...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Paul Bryant football introduces new head coach

Paul Bryant High School has its new head football coach. John McKenzie was introduced at the high school on Wednesday afternoon, having a chance to meet parents and the Cottondale community. McKenzie says “support” is essential in building a successful program. “People want to invest in successful things.”...
COTTONDALE, AL

