Marion County, WV

Man charged after allegedly harming dog over 4-day span in Marion County

By C. Allan
 4 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after a dog in Marion County was found with bruises “caused by blunt force trauma.”

Luke Masters

On Jan. 7, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence in reference to a call of animal abuse taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

While on scene, officers learned that Luke Masters, 22, of Mannington, had been staying at the residence with a black Labrador Retriever that the complainant said Masters had treated “in a violent manner,” officers said.

Man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Preston County school

The complainant stated that Masters “punch[ed] the dog in the head multiple times” and had “held his foot on the dog’s head” for the entire four days Masters had occupied the residence, according to the complaint.

When officers met with Masters, “the dog was visibly terrified” and “shaking non-stop”; the dog was taken to the North Central West Virginia Veterinary Emergency Clinic where officers learned it “had inflammation/faint bruising on both eyes caused by blunt force trauma,” officers said.

Masters has been charged with cruelty to animals and is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

Comments / 20

Bonnieanddanny Miller
4d ago

put him in jail for 4 years and release him on probation and have report every week for a year to a probation officer. No mercy for animal abuse of any kind.

Reply(1)
12
Jen Edwards
4d ago

throw him in jail for life!!! If he will do it to an innocent, harmless, defenseless animal, he will do it to a human, most likely a child!!! As the owner of a pitbull rescue, I have seen too much abuse in my lifetime, and the cycle doesn't end with one! He is a felon and a danger to society! (Animal abuse is a felony now!) He needs to rot in jail and have big Bubba beat on him for a while!!!

Reply
8
Elizabeth Miller
4d ago

He needs done to him what he did to that poor dog. I have no sympathy for abusers of any kind!

Reply
23
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

