ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base

The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision

Given the current contract situation for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, everyone knew the team had a major decision to make shortly after the end of the NFL season. And now it appears the decision has been made that Carr will not return to the team next season. According to a report from league Read more... The post Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 2022 NBA lottery picks Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is outplaying

MarJon Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks’ first first round pick since Donte DiVincenzo in 2019. MarJon has carved out a decent role with the Bucks this season after showing his potential early in the season. Since returning from an illness that kept him out for a handful of games, Beauchamp has continued showing his potential.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMZ.com

Derek Carr Gifts Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby Diamond Number Pendants

Derek Carr's days as a Raider may be numbered, but the guy was certainly a great teammate in Vegas ... 'cause the quarterback had custom diamond pendants made for Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby!!. TMZ Sports has learned, 31-year-old Carr wanted to show his appreciation for his guys ... so...
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy