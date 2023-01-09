LENOX, Mass. — On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., Lenox Library will host Searching for Columbus, a multi-media presentation given by Lenox resident Leo Mahoney. According to a press release, in 1851, a traveling menagerie started its trek, leaving North Adams headed to Stockbridge. Disaster struck in Adams when Columbus the elephant fell through the wooden Center Street bridge, plunging into the rocky bed of the Hoosic River. Severely injured, the elephant was forced to continue the walk to Stockbridge. When Columbus got to Lenox he collapsed from pain and exhaustion. His handlers managed to get him into a near-by barn where he died 10 days later. Columbus was buried and then forgotten for 171 years.

