Weekend Outlook: Comedy Nights, Gallery Tours, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a wide range of events this weekend including gallery tours, comedy nights, hikes, and more. Fresh Takes: Emerging Art Historians Explore The Clark Collection. The Clark, Williamstown. Experience the Clark's permanent collection in a new light this Friday as a Williams College art history graduate students...
Williamstown Residents Reminded of Potential Electricity Savings
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Residents this week were reminded that if they are not enrolled in a municipal electricity aggregation program, now could be the time. "Most folks are aware that bills are going up, and if you're still with National Grid, you got sticker shock the last couple of months with bills going up considerably," Town Manager Bob Menicocci said at Monday's Select Board meeting.
County Umpires Offer Training
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Berkshire County Baseball Umpires Association is offering training for prospective candidates this winter. Classes will begin on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Italian American Club on Newell Street in Pittsfield. The cost of the class is $45. For information, contact Don Singleton at...
Lenox Library to Host Searching for Columbus
LENOX, Mass. — On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., Lenox Library will host Searching for Columbus, a multi-media presentation given by Lenox resident Leo Mahoney. According to a press release, in 1851, a traveling menagerie started its trek, leaving North Adams headed to Stockbridge. Disaster struck in Adams when Columbus the elephant fell through the wooden Center Street bridge, plunging into the rocky bed of the Hoosic River. Severely injured, the elephant was forced to continue the walk to Stockbridge. When Columbus got to Lenox he collapsed from pain and exhaustion. His handlers managed to get him into a near-by barn where he died 10 days later. Columbus was buried and then forgotten for 171 years.
Green Dalton Committee Waiting on Town Hall Roof Study
DALTON, Mass. — Town Manager Tom Hutcheson informed the Green Dalton Committee last Wednesday that Hill Engineering confused the Town Hall/Library project with another project that had been put on hold. It is unclear how the engineering company got that idea but Building Grounds Superintendent Patrick Pettit informed them...
Mount Greylock School Committee Holds Off on Track
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Mount Greylock Regional School Committee voted 6-1 on Thursday to put off building a track with a new multisport grass field for at least another year. "We're going to build a good project," Carrie Greene said. "It's just going to be one year later. Instead...
Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
Williamstown Annual Census
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown 2023 Annual Street Listing was mailed to all Williamstown residents. The census (Annual Street Listing) is a requirement of the Massachusetts General Law. They can be filled out and returned to the Town Clerk's office promptly. Failure to respond to the census will result in removal from the active voting list and may result in removal from the voter registration rolls.
Adams Zoning Board Debates New Cumberland Farms Signage
ADAMS, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals has continued an application by Cumberland Farms proposing the installation of additional signage at its Commercial Street location. The requested variance asks permission to install a 33.92 square-foot Ria's Pizzeria sign on the eastern side of the building. Two additional illuminated...
MCLA Panel to Explore Art, Race, Nationality and Gender
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Arts & Culture (MAC) will host a panel discussion, "Modes of Relationship," focused on art, race, nationality, and gender on Jan. 26, 2023, with artist-in-residence WANG Chen and Mikayla Patton, artist-in-residence at The Studios at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA).
Author Talk with Debby Applegate
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:45 p.m., join a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Debby Applegate about her new biography that tells the story of Polly Adler, Manhattan's most notorious madam. According to a press release, the New York Times Book Review praised "Madam: The Biography...
North Adams Bridge to Be Dedicated to Slain Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Among the last bills signed by outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker was an order dedicating a bridge on Route 2 for the late Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. The bill filed by state Rep. John Barrett III will designate the Greylock bridge near West's Variety as the William F. Evans Memorial Bridge.
North Adams Receives $629K State Grant for Violence Prevention
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is the recipient of a $629,000 violence prevention grant through the state's Strong Communities Initiative. Mayor Jennifer Macksey announced the grant from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services during her update at Tuesday's City Council meeting. "This provides a great opportunity...
Big Fourth Quarter Lifts Generals Past Chaug
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Pittsfield girls basketball team Friday used a balanced offensive attack and a big fourth quarter to earn a 59-54 win over Minnechaug and stay unbeaten this winter. Jamie Duquette and Randi Duquette each had a double-double, and the Generals outscored the Falcons, 18-11, in the...
Shepardson, Generals Jump Ahead Early in Winning Sixth Straight
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Makai Shepardson scored 10 points in a big first quarter for the Pittsfield boys basketball team, which went on to a 69-49 win over Agawam on Thursday night. Shepardson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, which saw the Generals take a 20-9...
New Joins William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's
LENOX, Mass. — William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty announced that Real Estate Salesperson Danielle "Dani" Giulian has joined the firm's Lenox brokerage. Bringing a background in sales and finance, Giulian became an agent in 2019 after first entering the real estate industry in a support role in 2015. The...
Letter: Williamstown Youth Center Essential Community Component
I am writing to thank Pat Meyers for prompting me to share the many reasons why $77,000 is a reasonable request for the Williamstown Youth Center to make to the town Finance Committee. In fact, this amount is a bargain considering the sheer volume and quality of the programs we provide for our town's families.
McGovern Leads Hurricanes past Easthampton
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Joey McGovern Thursday scored all 14 of his points in the third quarter as the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team took control of the game en route to a 59-43 win over Easthampton. The Hurricanes went to the locker room at half-time down, 27-25. But they...
Pittsfield Girls Earn OT Win to Stay Unbeaten
CHICOPEE, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 17 points, and the Pittsfield girls basketball team Tuesday earned a 57-56 overtime win at Chicopee. The Pacers rallied in the fourth quarter to tie the game after starting the period with a 44-35 deficit. Randi Duquette backed up her sister with nine...
Hoosac Hands Wahconah Its First Loss
CHESHIRE, Mass. — After losing to Wahconah in the season-opener, the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team held its own on Friday, winning its sixth in a row with a score of 62-49, and giving the Wahconah its first loss of the season. "It was a great game, the best...
