ValueWalk
Taylor Wimpey – Profit Targets Remain In-tact
Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) saw total group completions for the year down slightly from 14,302 to 14,152, with the UK making up the lion’s share of these at 13,773 completions. The group’s overall average selling price increased by 4% to £313,000 this year. Full-year net private reservation...
ValueWalk
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Marathon Digital is in a new uptrend and it might gain momentum. The rise in Bitcoin prices is helping to lift the stock. Crypto winter will weigh on share prices, but this company is in a position to profit when BTC prices recover. If you wonder why Marathon Digital Holdings...
ValueWalk
UK Housing Slowdown Causes Uncertainty For Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) saw its net private reservations per week fall to 155 the first half of the year, compared to 259 last year. This reflects the slowdown in the UK housing market caused by “significant” changes in mortgage rates which reduced not only affordability, but also homebuyer confidence and reservation activity through the second quarter.
ValueWalk
Orange Financial To Launch Innovative Yield Farming Treasury – Stablecoin Rewards for NFT Holders
Geneva, Switzerland, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire. Orange Financial, a multi-chain yield farming treasury, is excited to announce its public mint date on February 1st, 2023. As the only NFT project to offer stablecoin rewards through yield farming to its holders, Orange Financial will revolutionize the world of yield farming and NFTs.
ValueWalk
The Five Best- And Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022
Last year was a volatile one for the equity market, with rising interest rates, record high inflation and geopolitical tensions triggering broad-based sell-offs. All three major U.S. indices ended the year in the red. Despite this scenario, several stocks outperformed expectations. On the other hand, the sell-offs allowed investors to...
ValueWalk
Global Debt Leverage: Is a Great Reset Coming?
Ahead of the World Economic Forum, some of today’s turbulent state of affairs are explained by S&P Global economists and analysts. We have identified six interconnected themes – energy security, climate and sustainability, technology and digital disruptions, supply chains, capital markets and geopolitical shocks – with the greatest potential for large-scale disruption.
ValueWalk
Money Center Banks: Earnings Are An Important Catalyst
According to investment strategist Louie Navellier, the release of three money center banks tomorrow morning will be an important catalyst for the market, and may well set the tone for the upcoming earnings season. “One of these institutions on their own can move markets, but a trifecta could have an...
ValueWalk
Factset Research Systems – Searching For Growth Stocks In 2023
Happy New Year, this is the last update of the third quarter financial statements for US companies now complete. It was the first quarter when average cash flow growth declined. That goes a long way to explain why stocks performed well this year despite an overall decline in the value of assets.
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Dip, Inventory Is Up, And Charlotte Is Declared As The Year’s Hottest Housing Market
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.33% as of Jan. 12, down from last week when it averaged 6.48% A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.45%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.52%, down from last week when it averaged 5.73%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.62%.
ValueWalk
Direct Line – Decembers Cold Snap Pushes Claims Higher, Full Year Dividend Gets The Chop
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) expects total weather claims to be in the region of £140m for 2022, well ahead of the £73m previously estimated. Motor trading improved in the fourth quarter compared to the third, with own brand policies broadly flat and gross written premiums down 2%. Claims inflation remains a challenge, and along with an increase in claims frequency over the fourth quarter, the motor loss ratio (claims + costs / premium income) for 2022 is expected to rise by around 6 percentage points.
ValueWalk
KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
KB Homes reported a weak quarter that has put pressure on share prices. The guidance is also weak and may be overly optimistic. Evidence suggests a deep downturn is happening in the homebuilding sector right now. The analysts have been upping their ratings on home-building stocks over the past month...
ValueWalk
US Dollar Proves To Be The Best Choice In 2022, While Bitcoin Flounders In Last Place
£1,000 investments into 7 of the UK’s most popular investments from last year have been tracked throughout 2022. 12, January, 2023, LONDON – The US Dollar has topped the Finder Investment Challenge in 2022, making it the first time in 3 years the Bitcoin hasn’t been the most successful choice.
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Against The Fed Brick Wall
S&P 500 continued reversing the Powell fears after the Swedish nothingburger with barely a consolidation. The consensus is for a very low CPI figure, quite well even undershooting the 6.5% mark. I‘m a bit more wary, and thinking 6.6 – 6.7% is more appropriate, and that the core figure would prove particularly sticky.
ValueWalk
The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
Investors have perceived a change in sentiment toward trucking stocks ahead of Q4 results. If the group performs well, the analysts could provide a tailwind. The technical setups are favorable to higher prices, but risks lie ahead with trucking stocks. The sentiment in trucking stocks soured in 2022 due to...
ValueWalk
A Very Volatile Morning For Stocks
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. CPI comes in right on the estimates – stocks volatile but keeping this week’s gains. The run-up in stocks recently on expectations of a soft CPI is being confirmed today when the number came in as forecast. Core CPI, the more important number, came in at 0.3% for December as forecast.
