Baltimore, MD

Councilmen Cohen and Schleifer on a week of important city news

WYPR's news partner at the Banner reports this morning that Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates has dropped the case against Keith Davis, who has already been tried four times for the murder of Kevin Jones in 2015. During his campaign for State’s Attorney, Bates had indicated that he would...
BOPA head Donna Drew Sawyer resigns amid fallout over MLK parade cancellation

Facing pressure from Baltimore’s mayor to step down, the head of the city’s arts council, film office and events center has resigned. Donna Drew Sawyer, who led the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, will no longer lead the department, said Brian D. Lyles, president of BOPA’s board of directors, in a statement Tuesday night. He said the search for her replacement begins immediately.
Baltimore prosecutors dismiss all charges against Keith Davis, Jr.

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore prosecutors on Friday dismissed all charges against Keith Davis, Jr. in both criminal cases against him. Davis has stood trial four times in the death of a security guard. Newly sworn-in Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates supported dismissing charges against Davis in his campaign last year. He cited "prosecutorial missteps" by his predecessor, Marilyn Mosby, in the dismissal. "Today's dismissal is about the prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs," Bates said in a statement "As State's Attorney, I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim...
Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
BOPA CEO resigns days after mayor calls for her removal

The CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts resigned Tuesday, days after the mayor called for her removal. BOPA announced Tuesday night that its board of directors accepted the resignation of Donna Drew Sawyer as CEO effective immediately. The resignation comes the same day as Baltimore Mayor...
He spent a decade on death row. Now John Huffington’s name is cleared, thanks to pardon

Throughout his 32 years in the Maryland prison system, John Huffington maintained his innocence. Now, with an act from departing Gov. Larry Hogan, it’s official. Among his final official actions before his term ends Wednesday, the Republican governor pardoned Huffington, who was wrongfully convicted of the 1981 double murder of Diana Becker and Joe Hudson in Harford County, stating that “the interests of the state of Maryland and the grantee (Huffington) will best be served by” granting the pardon.
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
27-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore

A 27-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Shortly before 11:00 am, The Baltimore Police arrived at the 3000 Block of McElderry Street to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injury.
BALTIMORE, MD

