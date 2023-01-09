BALTIMORE -- Baltimore prosecutors on Friday dismissed all charges against Keith Davis, Jr. in both criminal cases against him. Davis has stood trial four times in the death of a security guard. Newly sworn-in Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates supported dismissing charges against Davis in his campaign last year. He cited "prosecutorial missteps" by his predecessor, Marilyn Mosby, in the dismissal. "Today's dismissal is about the prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs," Bates said in a statement "As State's Attorney, I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO