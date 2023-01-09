Read full article on original website
weaa.org
Names of Baltimore’s 2022 homicide victims to be displayed on a banner this weekend
(Baltimore, MD) -- The names of 333 victims killed in gun violence in Baltimore last year will go on display this weekend outside the New Covenant Church in the 1800 block of Wickes Avenue. The 20-feet-wide and 30-feet-tall banner is a project of the Guardian Angels. The community service and...
wypr.org
Councilmen Cohen and Schleifer on a week of important city news
WYPR's news partner at the Banner reports this morning that Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates has dropped the case against Keith Davis, who has already been tried four times for the murder of Kevin Jones in 2015. During his campaign for State’s Attorney, Bates had indicated that he would...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Arts advocates ask Mayor Scott to consult them before making any more moves that will affect the local cultural community
Worried that recent decisions at City Hall will contribute to turmoil and uncertainty within Baltimore’s cultural community, arts advocates are asking Mayor Brandon Scott not to make any more major moves in that area without consulting them first. In a letter sent to Scott this week, 10 representatives of...
Baltimore Mayor announces shakeup following MLK Day parade controversy
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts rebuffed Mayor Brandon Scott's demand to immediately remove its Chief Executive Officer, Donna Drew Sawyer.
wypr.org
BOPA head Donna Drew Sawyer resigns amid fallout over MLK parade cancellation
Facing pressure from Baltimore’s mayor to step down, the head of the city’s arts council, film office and events center has resigned. Donna Drew Sawyer, who led the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, will no longer lead the department, said Brian D. Lyles, president of BOPA’s board of directors, in a statement Tuesday night. He said the search for her replacement begins immediately.
Baltimore prosecutors dismiss all charges against Keith Davis, Jr.
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore prosecutors on Friday dismissed all charges against Keith Davis, Jr. in both criminal cases against him. Davis has stood trial four times in the death of a security guard. Newly sworn-in Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates supported dismissing charges against Davis in his campaign last year. He cited "prosecutorial missteps" by his predecessor, Marilyn Mosby, in the dismissal. "Today's dismissal is about the prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs," Bates said in a statement "As State's Attorney, I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim...
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
Wbaltv.com
BOPA CEO resigns days after mayor calls for her removal
The CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts resigned Tuesday, days after the mayor called for her removal. BOPA announced Tuesday night that its board of directors accepted the resignation of Donna Drew Sawyer as CEO effective immediately. The resignation comes the same day as Baltimore Mayor...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
wypr.org
He spent a decade on death row. Now John Huffington’s name is cleared, thanks to pardon
Throughout his 32 years in the Maryland prison system, John Huffington maintained his innocence. Now, with an act from departing Gov. Larry Hogan, it’s official. Among his final official actions before his term ends Wednesday, the Republican governor pardoned Huffington, who was wrongfully convicted of the 1981 double murder of Diana Becker and Joe Hudson in Harford County, stating that “the interests of the state of Maryland and the grantee (Huffington) will best be served by” granting the pardon.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
—— WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White...
Residents react to new squeegee ban with six disallowed zones in Baltimore
Residents in Baltimore city neighborhoods give their early reactions to the new squeegee collaborative plan.
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City House Delegation chairman wants to hold adults accountable for juveniles with guns
The Baltimore City House Delegation chairman has some ideas on addressing juvenile crime. Baltimore City Delegate Stephanie Smith wants to see legislation to penalize adults for either selling or giving weapons to juveniles that they use to commit crimes or take to schools. This would also include failing to secure...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
Mayor announces MLK Day parade is back on days after its cancellation
Mayor Brandon Scott made the decision Sunday night after some were outraged by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts
27-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Shortly before 11:00 am, The Baltimore Police arrived at the 3000 Block of McElderry Street to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injury. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 27-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
