Duke Gets By Clemson To Move To 15-1

Duke’s win streak continues as the Blue Devils beat Clemson in Cameron on Thursday, 66-56. It was the 10th straight win for Duke and moves the Blue Devils to 15-1 on the season with the only loss being to UConn. Remarkably, according to the Duke Chronicle, Clemson hasn't been...
DBR Podcast Episode #478 - Another Tough ACC Road Game

Welcome back to the DBR Podcast! W are now in the era where we break up game previews from game recaps. Duke heads to Clemson this weekend for a huge ACC road game against Brad Brownell’s squad, who are currently 6-0 and in first place in a competitive ACC.
Next Up - Clemson

Duke follows up an impressive home win over Pitt with a trip to always dangerous Littlejohn with a twist: Clemson is 6-0 for the first time in ACC history and they always love to lay in to Duke or UNC. This trip will be no different. The Tigers have emerged...
Duke Storms Back To Beat Pitt, 77-69

Duke’s 77-69 win over Pitt was truly a tale of two halves. In the first, Duke was tentative and played with a lack of confidence. This led to 12 turnovers in the first half. Worse, Pitt was getting really easy baskets and ripped off a 13-2 run to go up 26-14. And while Jeremy Roach was unavailable due to his toe injury, Tyrese Proctor, who was running the point in his absence, got two fouls before the under 16:00 timeout.
YouTube Gold: Rakease Passmore

A lot of people were probably wondering who the recruit was who was called over to sit with the Cameron Crazies when Duke played Pitt on Wednesday night. Well it was Rakease Passmore. Out of Asheville but playing with Garner Road AAU, Passmore, who is 6-6 and in the class...
YouTube Gold: Battier’s Finest Moment At Duke

Shane Battier is undeniably a Duke legend but he is in many ways unappreciated. Such are the ravages of time. In terms of his toughness, his clutch play and his sheer relentlessness, he is not far behind Christian Laettner in the Duke pantheon. Anyone who saw him can recite the...
