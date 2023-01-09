ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Long lines could greet CT’s first recreational marijuana customers

By John Henry Smith and Patrick Skahill | Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
Connecticut’s first retail recreational marijuana sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday at dispensaries around the state.

Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

