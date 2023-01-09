Long lines could greet CT’s first recreational marijuana customers

Related
Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in CT
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses
Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
Eager customers line up for marijuana as retail sales begin in Connecticut
Nine medical marijuana operators in CT took the steps needed to expand their businesses to recreational, and seven were open Tuesday.
New law could extend Connecticut bar hours to 4 a.m.
The new law would allow certain establishments to sell liquor until 4 a.m. two hours past the current permitted time of 2 a.m.
The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023
If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
Recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut: What you need to know
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut Tuesday at 10 a.m.
5 Must-Try Iconic Foods In Connecticut
The lobster roll has become an icon of New England cuisine. You can find lobster rolls in seafood shacks and local restaurants in Connecticut. This delicious and iconic New England meal is sure to please your palate. There are two types of lobster rolls. The classic lobster roll and the...
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. Anglers are finding success with recently stocked trout and salmon, as long as the flows aren’t too high or out of control. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some strong bass, pike, and trout fishing. A few holdover striped bass reports have come in from the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tribs, while the Housatonic remains the hot bed for holdover fishing.
CDC recommends masks for seven CT counties
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC now recommends seven CT counties mask up in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven CT counties, Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham, in the high/orange COVID-19 Community Level Category. Only New London County is listed in the medium/yellow category.
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
Tax cuts, affordable housing, human composting. Here’s what Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering this year
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception. […]
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Connecticut officers trained how to recognize drivers who’ve used cannabis
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Determining if a driver is operating a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis takes specially trained officers — and more are stepping up to learn. There are 62 drug recognition experts in the state, a number that continues to grow, according to Cpl. Kevin Geraci with the South Windsor […]
I live in Connecticut and got an eviction notice from my landlord. Now what?
If your landlord files an official eviction case against you, you’ll get a summons to court. Here's what that process looks like.
Legal sales of recreational marijuana start in Connecticut
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state had recorded $251,276 in adult-use cannabis sales.
Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies
STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where in Conn.
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
