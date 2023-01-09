Congratulations are in order for Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his lovely now-fianceé Sharelle Rosado, who announced their engagement over the weekend. If you already were under the impression that Rosado, 35, and Johnson, 44, were already engaged, you’re probably not alone. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Serenity last January, had already been publicly referring to each other as fiancé, but the pair made it official when Johnson got down on one in front of friends and family this weekend in Miami and presented Sharelle with a breathtakingly stunning, oval cut, 7 1/2 carat engagement ring.

4 DAYS AGO