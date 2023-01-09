Read full article on original website
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
Idahoans Rejoice! Another LGBTQ Villian Is In Trouble In Idaho
We don't always take ourselves seriously when writing articles. Sometimes they're for fun, to inform, or just provide a quick smile. Today's article, however, is serious. When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Idaho
Although Idaho is often known as the place that grows potatoes here in the United States, it’s actually one of the most beautiful and ecologically rich states in all of the northwest. Some of the most magnificent animals in the United States live in Idaho, including moose, grizzly bears, the gray wolf, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the more interesting animals in the United States; the pronghorn. Let’s discover the largest pronghorn caught in Idaho, plus learn about this amazing animal!
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
7 Facts and 5 Benefits of Your Kid Joining Idaho’s Homeschool Community
If we had a dollar for every time someone mentioned "a lack of socialization" as their chief reason against homeschooling, we'd be the richest folks in Idaho. Time and again, homeschooled kids are labeled weird, unsocialized, awkward, and codependent. And who can forget the heartless classic "homeschooled freak?" Yet despite...
Locals Can’t Even Pronounce These 10 Idaho Places Correctly
When it comes to some of the greatest places in Idaho, who would we be to pronounce these remarkable towns incorrectly?. Do you agree that these STREETS are impossible for Californians?. California Transplants Can't Pronounce These Six Boise Streets. These six street names have Boise newcomers confused! Can you pronounce...
Did You Know that Idaho Has a Glacier?
When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. Well, the gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres. If you want to see the massive...
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
Gov. Little announces staff changes
Governor Brad Little announced two changes to his staff.
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise
One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
Idaho man indicted for deadly fentanyl distribution
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man faces up to life in prison after he was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to the United States Department of Justice. 36-year-old Tanner Lee Goforth allegedly dealt a substance knowing it contained fentanyl in May...
A Comet That’s Older Than Jesus Is About To Fly Over Idaho
Okay, hear me out but the fact of the matter is... there really is a comet that's going to fly over the great state of Idaho and it really is older than Jesus Christ. According to a member of the Erskine Theological Seminary, Jesus Christ lived to be about 33 years old which would place Jesus at about 2056 years old today.
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”
Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
Idaho Today: A temporary goodbye from Mellisa Paul
Mellisa Paul will be focusing on her health and will be recovering from a major surgery until March. In the meantime, Joey & Lauren will be stepping in on the show!
A Beloved Boise Food Truck Business Needs Our Support & Prayers
This has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories I've ever had to share with you but I firmly believe that some good will come of sharing this with you. As soon as I read the story, I immediately thought: "The community will rally and this family will endure."
Charming $534K Home in Boise’s North End Will Steal Your Heart
Before we dive in, kudos, high-fives, and the raising of many glasses are called for here. To the one/ones who updated this historic North End Boise home, brava! You rose to the occasion like an HGTV rockstar!. Boise, Idaho. Located in the heart of Boise's Historic North End, this charming...
The Most Expensive Home in Idaho and Its 6 Surrounding States Are Spectacular
Zillow surfing luxury homes that we can never, ever afford is one of our favorite past times. You know what makes those luxury homes even more spectacular than their floor plan? The stories behind them!. We're writing this story just hours before the draw for a $1.1 BILLION lottery jackpot....
How Dumb Do People Think Idaho Is?
Let us start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
