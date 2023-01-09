Read full article on original website
james moseley
4d ago
makes me sick the mother didn't even know where her kid was! a 13 yo and you don't know where he was. her son is dead cause she wasn't involved in his life! and now she wants a payout! sickening!
Reply
11
Steven Summers
4d ago
Would have probably found them sooner if the locals didn't have such a "snitches get stitches" attitude.
Reply(1)
12
Mo W
4d ago
gang? in 2023 wow this is absolutely ridiculous. im glad someone is starting to pay for this kid's murder. so sad man
Reply(1)
6
Man charged in connection to a shooting earlier this week on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting earlier this week on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Tervell Burton, 26, has been charged with attempted murder. Police say the victim, Carroll Murray, is expected to recover after he was shot in...
Investigators believe car Prince Holland was riding in was chased before suspect 'indiscriminately' began shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest and booking report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has revealed news details in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland. Marcel Johnson was arrested in connection to the December shooting, however, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters does not believe he acted alone. The teen was killed...
JSO: Teen shot near Lonnie C. Miller park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after shooting in Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7600 Price Road in reference to gunfire....
JSO searching for suspect in Woodland Acres burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a burglary in the Woodland Acres area. JSO says the burglary happened on Wednesday at a home on Hare Avenue between Arlington Road and Pecan Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville...
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville Heights area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Jacksonville Heights area Thursday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were in the area of 7600 103rd St when they reported hearing gunfire. Police say they were able to locate a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds nearby.
Action News Jax
JSO: Suspect in custody after man shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on 103rd Street. STORY: No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Florida. According to detectives, officers responded at approximately 1 a.m. and located a man...
Action News Jax
Woodland Acres burglar on the loose, JSO needs help identifying suspect
JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to help identify a burglary suspect. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the pictured thief entered a residence around 7700 Hare Ave. He was confronted by the victim as the burglary was taking place. If anyone has information...
Disagreement over existence of Heaven, Hell leads to shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have been released following a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood this past weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Melson Avenue regarding a person shot. An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect,...
News4Jax.com
Man shot several times in front of Planet Fitness on the Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside. This shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police have arrested a suspect. The victim was taken...
Nassau County deputies save life of inmate overdosing on fentanyl
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A Nassau County inmate is alive thanks to the life-saving measures taken by deputies during a fentanyl overdose. "She had blue lips and her eyes were very dilated, or not dilated, very, very tight pupils, which is like the stereotypical signs of a fentanyl overdose," Sgt. Travis Fornshell said.
One dead, 2 others critically injured after crash on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead, and two others are critically injured after a crash in North Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:20 p.m., officers say a full-size SUV was traveling northbound on Yellow Bluff Road. For unknown reasons, police say the SUV...
Deputies: Hilliard woman killed by deputy during apparent mental health related incident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Hilliard Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the incident happened on Barbara Lane around 2 a.m. No deputies were injured in the incident. NCSO say they were initially called out in reference to...
Action News Jax
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
First Coast News
Teen accused of murdering 3-year-old girl he was babysitting pleads to lesser charge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Murder charges were dropped Thursday against a teenager charged with killing a 3-year-old toddler when he was just 14. Johnathan Godwin was released from custody after being held since August 2019, when the 3-year-old girl he was babysitting was found beaten to death. As part of...
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
Yahoo!
Lacrosse coach at Atlantic Coast High faces fraud, theft charges after arrest on campus
EDITOR'S NOTE: On July 17, 2017, adjudication of guilt was withheld in this case. The conditions of the defendant's probation have been met and on Dec. 5, 2022, the court ordered her case sealed from public records. A girls lacrosse coach at Atlantic Coast High is facing several criminal charges...
Jacksonville woman goes through 6 surgeries after being hit by SUV on the Mathews Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is asking for help with medical expenses after their loved one was injured in a crash on the Mathews Bridge last week. According to family members, 20-year-old Denay Jossey was changing a flat tire on the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle.
Wreck at popular Murray Hill intersection causes homeowners nearby to worry about their safety
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people living in Murry Hill, near the intersection of Post and Hamilton Streets, say they're used to cars speeding through the area. However, a recent wreck involving a drunk driver in the middle of the afternoon has them calling for even more change in the area.
Action News Jax
Two deadly shootings that occurred minutes from each other were not related, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The two shootings that occurred on Monday night are not related, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a news briefing. According to JSO, the first shooting on Baldwin Street occurred at 6:10 p.m. When police arrived, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds who were shot on the front porch of a home.
News4Jax.com
Bullet holes litter Northside street known as ‘Dodge City’ following shootout, SWAT response
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested after a neighborhood was shot up, in what witnesses say was like a war zone on Jacksonville’s Northside. Tony Brown, 19, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, armed trespassing and marijuana possession. His arrest report also indicates others were...
