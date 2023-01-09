The Daily Money: Beer prices are on the rise and how to stop scam calls

Good Monday!

It's Medora, and I'm starting with the best news first. Coming from Chicago, I see the silver lining to the 10-game losing streak of the Chicago Bears. We get the No. 1 draft pick ! The first time since 1947 and only the third time in Bears history. Ha!

Ok, back to money and finance. As we gear up for post-season tailgating, you may want to make it BYOB. The cost of beer is rising fast , and we're not just talking specialty craft beers. Stadium favorites like Budweiser, Miller and Coors are leading the price gains. Or maybe it's time for dry January ? Just a thought.

Stop calling me!

We've all had them. Those incessant calls alerting us that our car warranty is about to expire or trying to sell us something we never asked for.

You should know a robocall trying to sell something via consumers' wireless or wireline phones is always illegal unless the company has obtained written or oral permission from the consumer. There are only a few exceptions such as emergency calls regarding danger to life or safety that are made to either wireless or landline numbers, or market research, or polling calls via wireline numbers only.

Occasionally, though, you may see a number you're not sure is a scam call. How do you know? Here's a guide on how to find out and what you can do about these calls.

