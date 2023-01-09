ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Aviation Department hosting 1st of 4 job fairs Monday

By Wilson Truong
 4 days ago
The Kansas City International Airport and Vantage Airport Group are hosting a job fair in the leadup to the new terminal opening in March.

The first one, which is today, will have six to eight tables set up for food and retail jobs. Some applicants can be hired on the spot during these job fairs.

The job fair will be at the Kansas City Aviation Department at 601 Brasilia Avenue. Positions include managers, cashiers, cooks and utility workers.

To apply, applicants must be at least 18 years old and there are schedules for full-time and part-time.

It is one of four job fairs the Aviation Department will host before March. The department will also host another job fair on Jan. 23 and two more in February on the 6th and 13th.

All job fairs are on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Applicants are recommended to bring their resume, a valid and current driver's license or state id or passport, and a social security card or birth certificate.

They'll be plenty of opportunities as the layout for the new terminal was released in September . It will have plenty of concessions, including a Dunkin Donuts location both outside and inside the security checkpoint and 22 other standalone restaurant locations at the terminal.

If applicants are unable to attend any of the job fairs, they can apply online.

Restaurants and Concessions that are taking applications include Smoothie King , Dunkin' , and Johnston & Murphy .

