Lower Merion schools superintendent tapped to be Pa.’s next education secretary

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has tapped the superintendent of the Lower Merion School District as his education secretary.

Dr. Khalid Mumin has been the Lower Merion superintendent only for the last 15 months, but he said this was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

In a letter to the Lower Merion school community , he said this is an opportunity “to reshape educational policy and practices across the Commonwealth.”

Mumin grew up in Logan and is a graduate of Olney High School. He served as superintendent of schools in Reading for six years, and during that time, he was named Pennsylvania’s Superintendent of the Year for 2021 by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.

Before his time in Reading, Mumin was an administrator at schools in Maryland. In his statement, Mumin said Lower Merion was “a premier district, from which many others in our Commonwealth can learn.”

He will be sworn in as acting education secretary on Jan. 17.

The Lower Merion school board said it will name an interim superintendent while the search for a permanent one begins.