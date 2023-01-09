Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
No fans allowed for BC Central basketball games with Kalamazoo high schools
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Spectators will not be allowed to attend boys and girls high school basketball games this season when Battle Creek Central High School plays Loy Norrix and Kalamazoo Central High School. The move went into effect during Battle Creek Central's game at Loy Norrix Thursday evening, and...
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
WWMTCw
Kids in Coldwater can show off their artwork with annual contest
COLDWATER, Mich. — In Coldwater, students can enter their art work in the Arts Alive’s annual Kids’ Art Rocks! art contest. Grand Rapids studio: Black Pigeon Studios in Grand Rapids expands and relocates to support local filmmakers. To be included in the art show, submissions for the...
WWMTCw
Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
WWMTCw
Get to know Kalamazoo's new Public Safety Chief David Boysen
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 27 years of service at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has landed David Boysen as the new chief. Boysen, a graduate of Western Michigan University, started with the department after graduation in June 1995. Ceremony: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public School district elects new board officers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Major changes to the Kalamazoo Public School board were announced at the board's meeting on Thursday night. Longtime KPS board President Patti Scholler-Barber stepped down but will remain on the board of education as a trustee. TiAnna Harrison was elected as board president for a one-year...
WWMTCw
Sturgis woman arrested for allegedly setting Pennfield Township house on fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 29-year-old Sturgis woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly confessing to setting a house on fire in Pennfield Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at a home on Vanarmon Avenue, near Sharon Avenue, on Jan. 3, deputies said. Calhoun County...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates 2-year-old's death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died after being reported unresponsive inside a Kalamazoo home Wednesday morning, police said. The toddler died at Bronson Methodist Hospital after officers started CPR on the child along East Stockbridge Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department...
WWMTCw
Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
WWMTCw
Portage Secretary of State office to close for remodeling until Jan. 23
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Secretary of State office is expected to be closed next week for a remodeling project, according to state officials. The office, located at 603 Romence Rd., will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. It's expected to return to normal service at 9 a.m. Jan. 23.
WWMTCw
Funky Fresh: Lettuce to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — From Weird Al Yankovic to Nikki Glaser, more performances are coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre to round out the start of 2023. Funk-fusion group Lettuce is scheduled to perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre Tuesday, March 21 during their Unify Tour, a representative from the State Theatre announced Wednesday.
WWMTCw
Serv Pro cleans up homeless encampment on Sprinkle Road, faces social media backlash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Serv Pro in Kalamazoo was hired to clean up a homeless encampment, according to Steve Meyer from Serv Pro. The encampment was on Sprinkle Road, north of Milham Avenue in Kalamazoo, in a wooded area. New this morning: Unresponsive baby dies at the hospital, Kalamazoo Public...
WWMTCw
Grant to fund new 24-hour Urgent Care Behavioral Health Center in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — After a year of planning, a Kalamazoo mental health agency is starting to spend a $550,000 grant that was allocated in February 2022. Implementing Funds: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental health needs in Kalamazoo County. Integrated Services of Kalamazoo, also known as ISK,...
WWMTCw
Women plead guilty to stealing, trafficking diabetic test strips from Veteran's Affairs
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two women face time in prison after pleading guilty to participating in a multi-year, interstate conspiracy to transport and traffic diabetic test strips stolen from the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center to a Pennsylvania man, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Thefts from VA...
WWMTCw
William Shatner to co-narrate "Our Planet Live in Concert" coming to Miller Auditorium
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is "boldly going where no man has gone before." Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the beloved "Star Trek" series, will be providing special co-narration for "Our Planet Live in Concert," Miller Auditorium Associate Marketing Director Thom Cooper announced Friday.
WWMTCw
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
WWMTCw
Airport operations gradually returning to normal after FAA computer outage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Following an overnight computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration, airports nationwide are gradually resuming normal operations Wednesday morning. Locally, no other flights are scheduled at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport until Wednesday afternoon, according to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Assistant Director of Operations Maintenance Anton Bjorkman. However,...
Comments / 1