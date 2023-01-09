Read full article on original website
Brown County Fair Board establishes the Brown County Fair Foundation
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Back in 2022, the Brown County Fair Board established the Brown County Fair Foundation. Brown County Commissioner Duane Sutton talks about the role of the Foundation. Sutton talks about the first major project associated with the foundation which is establishing the new Brown County Fair Kid Zone Playground.
Good News: Webster Girl Wins South Dakota Junior Snow Queen Title
Fifteen-year-old Willa Stern of Webster was crowned the 2023 South Dakota Junior Snow Queen. Willa is a freshman at Webster High School. She heat out 25 other contestants for the crown during the Junior Snow Queen Coronation Saturday at the Aberdeen Civic Arena. Corinne Bosse of Britton was the first...
Aberdeen Chamber & Aberdeen Development Corporation discuss items they’re focusing on with this year legislature
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Thursday, members of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce & the Aberdeen Development Corporation discussed items they’re looking at for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Mike Bockorny with ADC talks about HB1011 that deals with unemployment benefits. One bill that has cleared a conference committee is...
Doctor Who Worked at IHS Facility in South Dakota Faces Criminal Charges for Child Molestation
SISSETON, S.D. - A former Indian Health Service (IHS) doctor who worked at a clinic on the Lake Traverse Reservation until last week is being extradited to California to face four criminal charges from October 2017 of lewd acts with a minor. The doctor, Cesar Bartel, 47, was hired as...
Longtime educator Eric Kline named Director of the Northern Academy
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Northern State University has named NSU alum and longtime regional educator Eric Kline as the Director of the Northern Academy. As director, Kline will support and mentor high school students enrolled in Northern Academy, a new, on-campus academy for area students taking dual-credit courses. “I’m...
Mild weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances Monday
It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am. This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND. Here’s a closer look...
ND Man gets Stuck, Walks Miles to Help and Flees from Roberts County Sheriff
Nathan J. Stanley from Horace, ND, got stuck on a country road, walked several miles to a home for help and may have been suffering from hypothermia. The residents took him in, fed him, and attempted to bring him to meet the Roberts County Sheriff's Department, but he took off on foot from the vehicle.
Chalk Up Another Award For NSU’s Ian Marshall
BROOKFIELD, IL (NSUWolves.com) — The Don Hansen Football Committee has released the 2022 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team. Northern State defensive lineman Ian Marshall was named to the first team for the defense, marking the third All-American honor of the season. In addition, Marshall is the lone NSIC student-athlete named to the defensive first team.
Man facing drug charges after running off near Claire City
CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a local fire department and two residents for their help in the location and arrest of a man. Authorities say it happened in the Claire City area just before 9 p.m. Sunday. A deputy had learned...
Wolves Drop Close Decision In Moorhead
Moorhead, MN (NSUWolves.com)– The Northern State women’s basketball team led for a majority of the first half of Tuesday night’s contest, but the Wolves struggled to score in the third quarter which allowed the Dragons to come from behind for the 60-53 victory. Alayna Benike led four Wolves in double figures on the night, scoring 12 points off 5-7 shooting from the field and shot a perfect 2-2 from beyond the arc.
Wolves Win Pivotal NSIC Tilt On Tuesday
Moorhead, MN (NSUWolves.com)– Streak stoppers. The Northern State University men’s basketball team snapped a 10-game win streak by No. 25 MSU Moorhead. The Dragons only league losses this season are to Northern State, which gives the Wolves sole possession of first place in the NSIC Overall and North Division standings.
