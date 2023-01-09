Moorhead, MN (NSUWolves.com)– The Northern State women’s basketball team led for a majority of the first half of Tuesday night’s contest, but the Wolves struggled to score in the third quarter which allowed the Dragons to come from behind for the 60-53 victory. Alayna Benike led four Wolves in double figures on the night, scoring 12 points off 5-7 shooting from the field and shot a perfect 2-2 from beyond the arc.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO