TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Wednesday that results from recent water testing on Mill Creek show a decrease in the concentration of contaminants over time and a downward trend in contaminants on Little Blue River. KDHE has been sampling the water in Mill Creek, located in Washington County, following a massive crude oil spill that occurred last month.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO