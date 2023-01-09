Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NBC Los Angeles
Cowboys' Micah Parsons Reacts to Players' All-Pro Team Snub
'F*** that list:' Micah Parsons reacts to Players' All-Pro Team snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Twenty-nine NFL players were named to the inaugural Players' All-Pro Team, and Micah Parsons wasn't one of them. The star Dallas Cowboys linebacker was among the most notable players who didn't crack the...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
