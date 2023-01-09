ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.

Early Thursday morning, Lourdes Turcios Garcia, 40, was walking along 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street when police say a driver hit her and the child she was pushing.

Garcia was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the child that was hospitalized with serious injuries has since been released.

Police said the involved driver, who has not been named, cooperated with the initial investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Michelle Crockett
4d ago

My prayers are with the family! RIP! And blessings to the...(Baby) So sorry for their loss...❤️🙏🏿❤️

ShelzeStudios
4d ago

I was so hoping she would survive. Condolences to the friends and family, she's at peace now. 🙏😞

