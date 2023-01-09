Governor Pritzker, Lt. Governor Stratton inaugurated for a second term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor Pritzker was inaugurated into his second term Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

He expressed his achievements from his first term and his hopes on how he wants to improve the state during his second term.

“The hope I expressed at my first inauguration, was born of a truth lodged firmly in my heart -– that Illinois has always stood at the intersection of American ambition and human resilience,” Pritzker said in his inauguration speech. “And that combination is what has made this the greatest state in the union.”

Several legislators congratulated Pritzker for his second term.

“I want to congratulate my longtime friend JB Pritzker on beginning what is sure to be a productive and successful second term as the governor of the great state of Illinois,” Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) said. “I have no doubt that our state will continue to thrive under his leadership for the next four years and I look forward to working together for a brighter future.”

“Congratulations to Governor Pritzker as he kicks off his second term serving our state,” Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) said. “I’m excited to continue our work together on behalf of communities in Central and Southern Illinois.”

Also being re-inaugurated Monday are Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Treasurer Mike Frerichs, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

“When we began this journey, we resolved to roll up our sleeves, do the hard work, and provide the governance and leadership our citizens deserve,” Stratton said in her inauguration speech.

Alexi Giannoulias will become the Secretary of State. Jesse White, his predecessor, served as the Secretary of State for six terms. making him the longest-serving Secretary of State in Illinois history.









Illinois’s legislators will be inaugurated Wednesday.

