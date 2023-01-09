Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
5.5 years for Westminster man accused of planning home invasion
If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap. Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session. Brattleboro's last independent pharmacy to close.
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
WCAX
Ezra Miller takes plea deal in Vermont burglary case
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hollywood actor Ezra Miller avoids jail time and agreed to a plea deal, stepping foot in a Vermont courtroom earlier this morning. As part of the agreement, Miller pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass, after police say Miller stole liquor from a neighbor in Stamford last May.
WCAX
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
WCAX
Neighbors feud leads to murder trial
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro man is on trial for murdering his neighbor in as case that dates back more than six years. Was it a killing in cold blood? Or an act of self-defense?. A grand jury indicted Kevin Parker on the murder charge more than six years...
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
WCAX
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller to take plea deal on Vt. burglary charge
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hollywood actor Ezra Miller has agreed to a plea deal stemming from a burglary case over the summer in Vermont. According to multiple media outlets, Miller is scheduled to appear in court Friday on burglary charges. They’re accused of stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home in Stamford.
WCAX
Rutland School Board agrees to ‘Rutland’ name for new mascot
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland School Board has finally decided on a new mascot going forward. They have decided in an unanimous vote, to change the school mascot name to ‘Rutland’ but the imagery is still pending. This comes after nearly three years of controversy as some...
WCAX
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version
The Rutland School Board has finally decided on a new mascot going forward. They have decided in an unanimous vote, to change the school mascot name to ‘Rutland’ but the imagery is still pending. Trial begins for Quebec man connected to kidnapping case of Moriah couple. Updated: 40...
WCAX
Brattleboro’s last independent pharmacy prepares to close
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The last independently owned pharmacy in downtown Brattleboro is closing up shop. The Hotel Pharmacy has operated at its current location on Elliot Street for the last 40 years. However, owners say that they simply cannot continue to stay in business due to its bottom line.
WCAX
Late night weather forecast
The Rutland School Board has finally decided on a new mascot going forward. They have decided in an unanimous vote, to change the school mascot name to ‘Rutland’ but the imagery is still pending. Trial begins for Quebec man connected to kidnapping case of Moriah couple. Updated: 5...
WCAX
Former copper mine to host archaeological dig
VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town or Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
Comments / 0