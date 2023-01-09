COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Democrat Stephen Webber, who represented parts of Columbia and Boone County for four years in the state House, said Monday that he will attempt another run for Senate.

This time, Webber said in a Twitter post that the redrawn Senate district map will help him flip the 19th Senate District for Democrats in 2024.

Webber sought the seat in 2016 against current Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden. Rowden won by about 2,000 votes out of the approximately 88,000 cast. But at that time the district included Cooper County, with more reliably Republican votes.

This time around the district only takes in Boone County, which remains reliably Democratic.

Webber is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has stayed active in Democratic Party politics and issue work since his defeat in the Senate race. His campaign announcement Monday included endorsements from Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick and his campaign treasurer Lisa McCaskill-Finn, the sister of former Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

No candidate has filed paperwork to form a committee for the 19th District seat, according to Missouri Ethics Commission records.

Rowden has created a committee to run for statewide office in 2024, according to those records.

The post Democrat Webber announces run to flip Missorui Senate seat appeared first on ABC17NEWS .