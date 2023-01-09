Read full article on original website
foxla.com
1 killed in South LA crash on 110 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - A person was killed on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the deadly crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Slauson Avenue. The victim was declared dead at...
Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple Victims Injured Including Infant
Shadow Hills, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed and multiple victims were injured in a traffic collision Wednesday night in the Shadows Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision with a person reported trapped just after 10:30 p.m., Jan. 11, on the 10100 block of North Sunland Boulevard.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
CHP searching for Tesla driver involved in road rage incident
California Highway Patrol is searching for a Tesla driver involved in a road rage incident. It happened 8:25 a.m. Wednesday on southbound state Route 2 in the Glassell Park area, according to Officer Roberto Gomez of the California Highway Patrol.
NBC Los Angeles
Mom Pleads for Help After Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Son in LA
A mother is asking for the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who left her son in a grave medical state from which doctors say he will likely never recover. Luis Varela, 29, was hit on Nov. 11 of last year while walking along a marked crosswalk on Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. He was left comatose and only came out of the coma in recent days, his mother, Alma Varela, said.
foxla.com
Riverside County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Lake Elsinore
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy in Riverside County was rushed to the hospital after being shot Friday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore. A deputy was shot and the suspect was taken into custody, the department reported.
Hit-and-run suspect sought in East Los Angeles; reward offered
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian and left him hospitalized in East Los Angeles. The collision happened on Dec. 24 as the male victim was walking across Huntington Drive on Kendall Avenue around 3:40 p.m. said Los Angeles Police. The victim was walking with his dog and using a crosswalk […]
2urbangirls.com
Body found on freeway off-ramp in Hollywood
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A body was found Friday on the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp of the Hollywood (101) Freeway, possibly from a nearby homeless camp. The report was taken just before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The body was initially reported by a transient, who informed Universal Security officers.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Accused of Hurling Dog Over Fence in Riverside County Arrested
A man accused of tossing a dog over a barbed wire fence and abandoning it in Riverside County has been arrested. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony animal cruelty for allegedly throwing the 8-year-old pit bull mix and leaving it to fend for itself at a Winchester cell tower in December of last year, the Riverside County Animal Services Department said.
foxla.com
Prisoner back in custody after escaping inside Riverside hospital
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A prisoner is back in custody after briefly escaping while in custody at Riverside University Health Hospital Friday morning. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was located in an area inaccessible to patients or staff. The inmate is now back in custody. The hospital...
KTLA.com
$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
Man found dead in Hollywood film school parking garage
A man was found dead in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body of a man was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks. The crossover had significant front-end damage and had deployed its airbags. […]
Firearms seized after man accused of threatening to shoot co-workers at Long Beach workplace
Authorities released a photo of a cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly made threats to shoot his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach.
Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large
Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
Two hospitalized after car slams into mobile homes in Westminster
Two people were hospitalized after driving their car into a pair of mobile homes in Westminster on Wednesday. According to Orange County Fire Authority, the crash occurred at around 3:45 p.m. in the 15000 block of Magnolia Street, where the car slammed into two mobile homes. No one was inside either of the homes at the time of the collision, though the two elderly passengers of the vehicle were trapped upon impact. Both were freed from the car and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on unknown injuries. They are both said to be in stable condition.The car has since been pulled out of the homes and towed away from the scene. The Westminster Building and Safety Department red-tagged one of the two homes as it is now considered too dangerous to inhabit. The circumstances leading up to the crash were still unclear, but investigators do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
Hit-and-run driver kills 13-year-old, leaves toddler on life support in South Los Angeles
A family headed to their grandmother’s house never made it to their destination after a hit-and-run driver slammed into their car in South Los Angeles Monday, killing a 13-year-old boy while leaving a toddler on life support. Loved ones are mourning the death of Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13. The crash also left his mother and two […]
2urbangirls.com
South LA family continues to recover after teen’s death in fatal crash
LOS ANGELES – A teen has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the South Los Angeles area, while his mother and sister remain in the hospital recovering. Debbie Amaya, the mother is in the ICU along with her 2-year-old toddler. According to the Gofundme set up by her brother, her daughter only suffered minor injuries.
pasadenanow.com
Police Make Arrests in Murder of Man in Pasadena
Pasadena police arrested two people in connection to a murder last year. Police arrested David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and 32-year-old Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, both of Pomona, in connection with the October 30 murder of Martrell Eric Robinson, 21. Police found Robinson’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. on after responding...
Suspect charged in killing of man found near Scherer Park
Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition. The post Suspect charged in killing of man found near Scherer Park appeared first on Long Beach Post.
