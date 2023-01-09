Read full article on original website
Related
After UPMC cuts pharmacy insurance options for some plans, independent drugstores worry about future
As the clock ticked past midnight into New Year’s Day this year, thousands of Pennsylvanians lost insurance coverage for prescriptions at their corner drugstores. On Jan. 1, UPMC Health Plan narrowed pharmacy coverage for individuals and employers who bought plans through the state-run health insurance exchange, known as Pennie. UPMC said it dropped roughly half of pharmacies from its Pennie network; the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association estimates the figure approaches 70%.
Highmark expansion into Philly region could make for stronger workplace, new jobs in central Pa.
Highmark Inc.’s move into five southeastern counties including Philadelphia will entail significant work, including forging and then servicing contracts with some of the nation’s biggest health systems. But if it works out as planned, it will bring in many thousands of new customers. Moreover, in an industry were...
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
Pa. drivers admit going over 100 mph 3 times in past month: study
Pennsylvania is evidently a state full of speed demons. The average Keystone State resident has admitted to going over 100 miles-per-hour roughly three times over the past month. LISTEN: New Pennsylvania license to protect against fraud, other security concerns | Today in Pa. Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach set out to...
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike
Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Court greenlights holding Pa. House special elections Feb. 7
HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania court ruled Friday that special elections to fill three vacancies in Democratic-leaning state House districts will be held together next month, with partisan control of the chamber at stake. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel sided with the House’s Democratic floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of...
New restaurants; free milkshakes; nursing burnout: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll satisfy some curiosity, continue celebrating the Farm Show and explore why the nursing profession is struggling. Have you seen giant pipes along Harrisburg’s riverfront? They’re temporary, part of project to restore miles of buried sewer lines along the Susquehanna. The pipes will carry sewage and stormwater runoff as the work is being done; it’s supposed to be finished by fall. Harrisburg doesn’t get most of its drinking water from the river, but it’s a backup. The pipes are saving water customers some headaches, but bicyclists and folks walking around might need to detour for a while.
Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19
Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
WGAL
Pennsylvania state veterinarian recommends all poultry be maintained indoors to prevent spread of avian flu
Pennsylvania's state veterinarian is recommending that all poultry be maintained indoors to help prevent the spread of the avian flu. In a letter to poultry producers, Dr. Kevin Brightbill said the identification of new cases has continued across the U.S., including in the wild bird population. "These recent cases should...
Experts react to approval of first honeybee vaccine
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crowds buzzed around the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association stand at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday. It’s a popular stop, giving guests a way to learn more about one of our world’s most important pollinators. “If we didn’t have bees we wouldn’t get...
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
Dairy charity smashes fundraising records during PA Farm Show
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway, and area dairy farmers are already celebrating its incredible success. Thanks to a series of generous corporate donations, the Fill a Glass with Hope charitable campaign has already raised a record $201,000. Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint venture by the PA Dairymen's Association, the American Dairy Association North East, and Feeding Pennsylvania. The program raises funds that let food banks purchase fresh milk from local dairy processors at a reduced price. To date,...
Small businesses stand out at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over 100 vendors set up their booths at the Pennsylvania Farm Show to sell their goods. Of those vendors, a handful of small businesses are experiencing the excitement of the PA Farm Show rush for the first time. “The experience has been very positive, so many...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Shapiro announces picks for public safety posts in his Cabinet
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his Cabinet nominees for positions tasked with ensuring the public safety of Pennsylvanians and their communities and all come with experience of having worked in the departments they are being tapped to lead. Ahead of his Tuesday inauguration Shapiro has released the names of...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services warns of EBT card scam
Meg Snead, the acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are receiving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, receive texts saying their EBT card is about to expire.
FOX43.com
An Invisible Cage: The Truth About Trafficking In Central Pa.
Human Trafficking is on the rise everywhere, including Pennsylvania. We spoke with victims and experts to break down the warning signs and signals of trafficking.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
87K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0