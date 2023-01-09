ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITF

After UPMC cuts pharmacy insurance options for some plans, independent drugstores worry about future

As the clock ticked past midnight into New Year’s Day this year, thousands of Pennsylvanians lost insurance coverage for prescriptions at their corner drugstores. On Jan. 1, UPMC Health Plan narrowed pharmacy coverage for individuals and employers who bought plans through the state-run health insurance exchange, known as Pennie. UPMC said it dropped roughly half of pharmacies from its Pennie network; the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association estimates the figure approaches 70%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike

Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

New restaurants; free milkshakes; nursing burnout: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Today, we’ll satisfy some curiosity, continue celebrating the Farm Show and explore why the nursing profession is struggling. Have you seen giant pipes along Harrisburg’s riverfront? They’re temporary, part of project to restore miles of buried sewer lines along the Susquehanna. The pipes will carry sewage and stormwater runoff as the work is being done; it’s supposed to be finished by fall. Harrisburg doesn’t get most of its drinking water from the river, but it’s a backup. The pipes are saving water customers some headaches, but bicyclists and folks walking around might need to detour for a while.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19

Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Experts react to approval of first honeybee vaccine

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crowds buzzed around the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association stand at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday. It’s a popular stop, giving guests a way to learn more about one of our world’s most important pollinators. “If we didn’t have bees we wouldn’t get...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Dairy charity smashes fundraising records during PA Farm Show

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway, and area dairy farmers are already celebrating its incredible success. Thanks to a series of generous corporate donations, the Fill a Glass with Hope charitable campaign has already raised a record $201,000. Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint venture by the PA Dairymen's Association, the American Dairy Association North East, and Feeding Pennsylvania. The program raises funds that let food banks purchase fresh milk from local dairy processors at a reduced price. To date,...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Small businesses stand out at Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over 100 vendors set up their booths at the Pennsylvania Farm Show to sell their goods. Of those vendors, a handful of small businesses are experiencing the excitement of the PA Farm Show rush for the first time. “The experience has been very positive, so many...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

