Cincinnati Rollergirls Hosting Tryouts in Colerain Township Sunday, Feb. 12

Cincinnati Rollergirls

Editor's note: After this story was originally published, the Cincinnati Rollergirls changed its tryout and bootcamp dates as follows:



The Cincinnati Rollergirls are looking for some new recruits. The roller derby team will be holding tryouts Sunday, Feb. 12 at The Place in Colerain Township from 10 a.m. to noon.

Tryouts are open to cisgender, transgender and intersex women, as well as gender-non-conforming people, who are 18 and older. There is no age limit.

The requirements for tryouts include quad roller skates; inline skates aren’t allowed. You’ll also need a helmet, elbow pads, wrist guards, knee pads and a mouthguard. The team will have a limited amount of loaner gear available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but you’ll need your own mouthguard. It’s free to try out, but if you need to rent skates, those will cost $5.

Cincinnati Rollergirls say during tryouts, skaters will take part in a series of drills and will be assessed on skills like skating form, footwork, stops, transitions, contact – like hitting and positional blocking – and endurance.

“It is our goal to create a space where all participants have the room to fail and the support to try again. We train individuals, not just the sport,” Cincinnati Rollergirls said in a press release.

And prior to the tryouts, Cincinnati Rollergirls will also host a boot camp that’s open to everyone 18 and older, even if you can’t or aren’t planning on trying out. The boot camp will be held Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Place and aims to help participants become better skaters.

“Full roller derby gear is required and all drills will be taught from a roller derby perspective, but anyone can benefit from boot camp, regardless of whether they ultimately want to play roller derby,” reads the release.

The boot camp is $20 and $5 skate rentals will be available.

The roller derby team says it will begin playing home and away games starting in the spring, but an official schedule has not been released yet.

The Place is located at 3211 Lina Place in Colerain Township. More information on joining the Cincinnati Rollergirls team: www.cincinnatirollergirls.com .