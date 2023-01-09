No Trash & Recycling Pickup or Drop-off Services on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

There will be no trash or recycling collection by the Streets Division on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr holiday. The drop-off sites will also be closed.

Trash & Recycling Information

If your trash and recycling is collected on Mondays by the Streets Division, you should place your scheduled cart(s) to the curb for collection by 6:30am on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Only residents that have a Monday collection day will experience a delay in refuse and recycling pickup services.

If you have a Tuesday collection of trash and recycling by the Streets Division, you should also place your scheduled cart(s) out for emptying by 6:30am on January 17.

If you set your carts out after 6:30am for their scheduled pickup, you may miss your collection opportunity. You will need to wait until the next scheduled pickup day to have your carts emptied.

If you are unsure if the holiday will cause your trash & recycling to be delayed a day, consult your collection schedule. You can download the one for your home today by entering your address into the form at www.cityofmadison.com/CollectionSchedule.

Large Item Collection

Due to the holiday, large item collection will get underway on Tuesday, January 17 for residents who submitted work orders to set out items on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

More information about large item collection and the work order system can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/LargeItem.

Drop-off Sites

The City of Madison drop-off sites will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of the holiday.

The sites will reopen for their normal winter operating hours on Tuesday, January 17.

Check the Streets Division’s website to verify the locations and hours before loading up a vehicle to bring material to a site. The drop-off site webpage is www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

Additional Information

A copy of your trash and recycling schedule for 2023 can be downloaded from www.cityofmadison.com/CollectionSchedule.

If you do not have access to the internet, or have trouble with the online form, contact the Streets Division and we can mail you a copy. Residents east of South Park Street can call 608-246-4532. Residents west of South Park Street can call 608-266-4681.

More information about all of the Streets Division’s recycling and solid waste services can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/streets.

Contacts