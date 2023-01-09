ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

CSC Community Chorus & Community Band - 2023 practice schedules

The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to the Chadron community and CSC students. Community members may come to the first weekly rehearsal Jan. 12 in Memorial Hall from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. The chorus will perform a concert Saturday, April 15, 3 pm at Memorial Hall. For more information or to express interest, please contact Dr. Schreuder at [email protected].
CHADRON, NE
Alliance library invites students to LEGO club

Alliance – LEGO Club at the Alliance Public Library invites kindergarten through twelfth grade to join us on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 4-5 pm in the Community Room. The next LEGO Club meets on January 17th. All Lego supplies are provided and remain at...
ALLIANCE, NE
My Angels restaurant holding cancer fundraiser for local Alliance man

According to a Facebook post by My Angels Restaurant in Alliance, "As a family owned business we get the chance every now and then to give back to our community. We’ve done a few fundraisers for families going through life changing events. Dan Walton and his family are in need of our community. Dan is fighting cancer with his family by his side. When our family was going through our loss, Shari and her family were there with loving words and support. She’s an amazing person who’s always helping. From working in the WIC office, to donating to fundraisers, they’re always there to help others. We would love to be the same light for Dan, Shari and their family. On Sunday 1/15/23 we will be doing a enchilada fundraiser to help with any cost they maybe coming into. We look forward to seeing all of you! May your day be blessed!"
ALLIANCE, NE
Alliance Arts Council to host Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason

The Alliance Arts Council is sponsoring a program by Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason, on Friday January 20th at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. This program is open to the public and tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center, Redman’s Shoes or at the door. Mr. Mason will also be working in the Alliance elementary schools from January 16-20.
ALLIANCE, NE
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Jan. 3

Today we'll return you to the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a vest donation for the Alliance Police Department during the consent calendar, a proclamation for Catholic Schools Week for Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, a redevelopment contract for Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments project and more.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle police activity, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202300001 00:21 TRAFFIC STOP : 2400 Box Butte / Vehicle without tail lights / Initiated traffic stop / Vehicle fled / Pursuit initiated / Pursuit terminated / Vehicle located and impounded / Case is open pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202300002 01:55 2500 block of Laramie / Domestic...
ALLIANCE, NE
