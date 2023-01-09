Read full article on original website
CSC Community Chorus & Community Band - 2023 practice schedules
The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to the Chadron community and CSC students. Community members may come to the first weekly rehearsal Jan. 12 in Memorial Hall from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. The chorus will perform a concert Saturday, April 15, 3 pm at Memorial Hall. For more information or to express interest, please contact Dr. Schreuder at [email protected].
Annual AG appreciation banquet to be held in Chadron
The 47th annual AG appreciation banquet will be held Jan. 14 starting at 5:30 pm. The banquet will be held at the Dawes County Fair Grounds.
Alliance library invites students to LEGO club
Alliance – LEGO Club at the Alliance Public Library invites kindergarten through twelfth grade to join us on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 4-5 pm in the Community Room. The next LEGO Club meets on January 17th. All Lego supplies are provided and remain at...
Annual On-Farm Research results meeting to be held in Alliance
The annual On-Farm Research Results Meeting for this year has been scheduled in Alliance at the Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone Ave, Alliance. The meeting will be on Wednesday February 15, 2023. There will be results from six local studies including a direct harvest pinto variety trial, two dry bean N...
My Angels restaurant holding cancer fundraiser for local Alliance man
According to a Facebook post by My Angels Restaurant in Alliance, "As a family owned business we get the chance every now and then to give back to our community. We’ve done a few fundraisers for families going through life changing events. Dan Walton and his family are in need of our community. Dan is fighting cancer with his family by his side. When our family was going through our loss, Shari and her family were there with loving words and support. She’s an amazing person who’s always helping. From working in the WIC office, to donating to fundraisers, they’re always there to help others. We would love to be the same light for Dan, Shari and their family. On Sunday 1/15/23 we will be doing a enchilada fundraiser to help with any cost they maybe coming into. We look forward to seeing all of you! May your day be blessed!"
Animal Dance Party to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance, – You’re invited to an Animal Dance Party on Saturday, January 14th from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Community Room hosted by local Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, including a story, craft and games. Bring a friend, make new ones and get wild on the dance floor with...
Alliance Arts Council to host Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason
The Alliance Arts Council is sponsoring a program by Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason, on Friday January 20th at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. This program is open to the public and tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center, Redman’s Shoes or at the door. Mr. Mason will also be working in the Alliance elementary schools from January 16-20.
Friends of Chadron Public Library to hold book sale
The Friends of the Chadron Public Library will hold a book sale Jan. 13 - 14 from 9 a.m .- 3 p.m. The book sale will be held at the Chadron Library Annex building.
Chadron Arts Center, public library seek area artwork for exhibit
Chadron- Chadron Public Library is partnering with the Chadron Arts Center and faculty from Chadron State College and Chadron Public Schools to host a community art show in February, 2023. Residents of Chadron and surrounding communities are invited to be creative and make something for the show. All ages and...
POST PODCAST: Alliance Police Department
School Resource Officer Tyler Sherlock and Volunteer In Policing Services Beth Forney discuss the VIPS program.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Jan. 3
Today we'll return you to the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a vest donation for the Alliance Police Department during the consent calendar, a proclamation for Catholic Schools Week for Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, a redevelopment contract for Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments project and more.
Panhandle police activity, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300001 00:21 TRAFFIC STOP : 2400 Box Butte / Vehicle without tail lights / Initiated traffic stop / Vehicle fled / Pursuit initiated / Pursuit terminated / Vehicle located and impounded / Case is open pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202300002 01:55 2500 block of Laramie / Domestic...
Chadron police release 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' results
The Chadron Police Department recently participated in the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign event this holiday season, between December 16, 2022 and January 1, 2023. This year between December 16 and January 1, the Chadron Police Department, through grant money provided by the NDOT, increased the number...
Box Butte County Sheriff's Office responds to Nance Road accident
The Box Butte County Sheriff's Office was called to a vehicle accident on Jan. 5. On Jan. 5 at approximately 4:45 p.m. a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by 29-year-old Jordan Appel was eastbound on Nance Road and 25 Street. Appel lost control of the vehicle due to ice on the roadway and slid into the north ditch.
