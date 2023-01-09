Read full article on original website
High surf warning prompts evacuation warnings along Santa Cruz County coast
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for Santa Cruz County starting Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. and ending Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Here's a map of the areas under an evacuation warning.
KSBW.com
3 saved from teetering car on cliff edge in the Santa Cruz Mountains by CHP officer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer saved three people stuck in a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County. According to CHP- Santa Cruz, an officer was dispatched after they received a call of a car teetering on a ditch in the area of 885 Old Mill Rd., in a remote area north of Scotts Valley. Officer Murphy, who responded to the incident, arrived to see the car teetering off a cliff and not a ditch.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara Co. issues evacuation warning for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Clara County emergency response officials issued a new evacuation warning Friday evening for residents living in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin, and U.S. Highway 101 and Bolsa Road in the southern part of the county. The warning was...
pajaronian.com
Seacliff State Beach altered ‘significantly’
SEACLIFF—The tidal surge that ravaged Seacliff State Beach on Jan. 5 destroyed much of the park’s protective sea wall, all but destroyed the campground and ravaged the pier so severely that the entire structure is “actively failing” and likely beyond repair. That was the message Friday...
Student Lookout: Storm updates, Walnut Avenue Cafe & Downtown Fridays
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you updates, resources and information about the storms affecting Santa Cruz County, a great brunch spot downtown and some fun events to check out. Plus, a great $5 movie ticket student deal.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires
Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
kion546.com
Monterey and Santa Cruz County crews working to repair and reinforce levees on the Pajaro River
PAJARO, Calif., (KION-TV) - Rainwater putting a strain on the levees in Pajaro. Crews have been out overnight, reinforcing and repairing the levee. Trying to fix it because of the damages the storm has left behind. CAL FIRE drone teams from Pebble Beach have been on flyover operations this week,...
Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures
SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)- The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hour by hour, the Salinas River continues to rise. In Gonzales, people like Jean Salcido's friend have already had to find shelter elsewhere. “He is just frustrated because, you know, he lives alone, and he wanted to want it to be safe,” Salcido said. “But he was told that he had to The post People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Is Highway 68 still open? See the latest road information as the Salinas River floods
SALINAS, Calif. — Update (11:30 p.m. Jan. 13): The Salinas River at the Highway 68 bridged peaked around 10 a.m. on Friday and has been slowly declining ever since. This reduces the likelihood of it flooding over the bridge, or breaking levees and flooding elsewhere. Thursday night, the Salinas...
KTVU FOX 2
Weekend storms could bring more outages, lightning
OAKLAND, Calif. - Downed trees, mudslides and power outages continued around the Bay Area Friday as people prepared for yet another round of storms that will be rolling into the region over the weekend. Santa Clara County re-issued evacuation warnings for the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass...
Santa Clara County officials urge residents to sign up for alert system following storms
Santa Clara County officials are using this week’s storms as a chance to remind people in the county to sign up for emergency alerts and not wait for the next crisis.
KSBW.com
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
kazu.org
Capitola business owners pick up the pieces after 'apocalyptic' storm
Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms. Businesses in the Santa Cruz area are using the reprieve to clean up before the next storm hits. But officials say true recovery can't begin until the last expected deluge next week. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County road closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several roads remain closed in Santa Cruz County after mudslides, fallen trees, floods and rain swept the area.
Where we stand on Wednesday night: After brief dry spell, more storms headed to Santa Cruz County
After what is expected to be a brief reprieve from the rain for much of Thursday, another atmospheric river is set to hit the Central Coast on Thursday night and into the weekend, bringing with it the potential for thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds and more high surf. In Watsonville, workers rushed to repair the Pajaro River levee. The community of Pajaro was put under an evacuation order, though local officials said the river did not flood.
What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief
You should always avoid driving in heavily flooded areas to prevent getting stuck inside your car. But if you find yourself in this situation, here's what you should do:
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
