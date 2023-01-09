ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Related
KSBW.com

3 saved from teetering car on cliff edge in the Santa Cruz Mountains by CHP officer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer saved three people stuck in a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County. According to CHP- Santa Cruz, an officer was dispatched after they received a call of a car teetering on a ditch in the area of 885 Old Mill Rd., in a remote area north of Scotts Valley. Officer Murphy, who responded to the incident, arrived to see the car teetering off a cliff and not a ditch.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Seacliff State Beach altered ‘significantly’

SEACLIFF—The tidal surge that ravaged Seacliff State Beach on Jan. 5 destroyed much of the park’s protective sea wall, all but destroyed the campground and ravaged the pier so severely that the entire structure is “actively failing” and likely beyond repair. That was the message Friday...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires

Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures

SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)-  The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hour by hour, the Salinas River continues to rise. In Gonzales, people like Jean Salcido's friend have already had to find shelter elsewhere. “He is just frustrated because, you know, he lives alone, and he wanted to want it to be safe,” Salcido said. “But he was told that he had to The post People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Weekend storms could bring more outages, lightning

OAKLAND, Calif. - Downed trees, mudslides and power outages continued around the Bay Area Friday as people prepared for yet another round of storms that will be rolling into the region over the weekend. Santa Clara County re-issued evacuation warnings for the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass...
PACIFICA, CA
KSBW.com

California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show

CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
CAPITOLA, CA
kazu.org

Capitola business owners pick up the pieces after 'apocalyptic' storm

Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms. Businesses in the Santa Cruz area are using the reprieve to clean up before the next storm hits. But officials say true recovery can't begin until the last expected deluge next week. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports.
CAPITOLA, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Where we stand on Wednesday night: After brief dry spell, more storms headed to Santa Cruz County

After what is expected to be a brief reprieve from the rain for much of Thursday, another atmospheric river is set to hit the Central Coast on Thursday night and into the weekend, bringing with it the potential for thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds and more high surf. In Watsonville, workers rushed to repair the Pajaro River levee. The community of Pajaro was put under an evacuation order, though local officials said the river did not flood.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley

SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
SALINAS, CA

