Colorado State

Colorado’s 2023 legislative session begins

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
DENVER, Colo, (KRDO) -- Monday, Jan. 9 kicks off Colorado's 2023 legislative session. Beginning at 10 a.m., local lawmakers gathered at the Capitol for the first day of the legislative session.

Colorado Democrats have the majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

On the first day, several new lawmakers are set to be sworn into office to reflect the redistricting changes. Several being sworn in Monday are from Southern Colorado.

KRDO has crews in Denver to track the first day.

Additionally, 13 Investigates takes a look at any possible proposals for stronger laws to help domestic violence victims.

The 2023 Legislative Session will last through May.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

KRDO News Channel 13

