Carnival Row: Watch the Final-Season Trailer for Amazon's Fantasy Drama

Prime Video invites you back to Carnival Row , with the full-length trailer for the fantasy series’ second and final season.

The 10-episode Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, Feb. 17, with new installments released weekly. (Season 1 was released way, way back in August of the year 2019.)

Set in a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season 2 of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (played by Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders that are stoking social tension. Meanwhile, Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

Elsewhere, Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row; after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans; and with humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests.

Want scoop on Carnival Row , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .