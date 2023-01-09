ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Carnival Row: Watch the Final-Season Trailer for Amazon's Fantasy Drama

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WU7lI_0k8Vtu2M00

Prime Video invites you back to Carnival Row , with the full-length trailer for the fantasy series’ second and final season.

The 10-episode Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, Feb. 17, with new installments released weekly. (Season 1 was released way, way back in August of the year 2019.)

Set in a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season 2 of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (played by Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders that are stoking social tension. Meanwhile, Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

Elsewhere, Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row; after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans; and with humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests.

Want scoop on Carnival Row , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Good Trouble Sets Season 5 Premiere; Maia Mitchell to Return as Guest Star

Good Trouble will welcome back a Coterie resident during Season 5, which will premiere Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform, the network announced on Wednesday. Former series regular Maia Mitchell, who plays Callie Adams-Foster, will return in a guest-star capacity during the upcoming run; get a first look at her reappearance above. The actress departed the drama in Episode 2 of Season 4, when it was revealed that Callie would be moving to Washington, D.C., for her dream job at the ACLU. Mitchell briefly appeared in a later episode during a video chat between Callie and her sister Mariana. In a...
WASHINGTON STATE
TVLine

TVLine Items: Wheel and Jeopardy! Renewed, Watchful Eye Trailer and More

Two syndicated game show mainstays will be staying on the airwaves: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed for five years, taking both shows through the 2027-2028 season on ABC stations, our sister site Deadline reports. The renewals will bring Wheel of Fortune to Season 45, while Jeopardy! will reach Season 44. On a semi-related note, ABC on Wednesday renewed its Fun & Games primetime lineup of Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 9), Press Your Luck (Season 5) and Claim to Fame (Season 2). Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Harry: The Interview, a one-hour special featuring the Duke of...
TVLine

Bob Odenkirk's Lucky Hank Gets AMC Premiere Date — Watch a New Teaser

Bob Odenkirk is feeling Lucky. The Better Call Saul alum’s new series Lucky Hank will premiere Sunday, March 19 on AMC, the network announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Along with the premiere date, AMC released a new teaser for the dramedy — which you can watch above — with Odenkirk’s college professor Hank staring into the camera as we hear him say, “I’ve always been a difficult man. I specialize in minor strife and insignificant irritation. That’s my lane.” Lucky Hank (formerly titled Straight Man) is a “mid-life crisis tale” that takes place on a fictional college campus...
TVLine

Single Drunk Female Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Adds Busy Philipps

Single Drunk Female is coming back for more chaotic fun in the spring. Freeform announced Wednesday that the comedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia will premiere Wednesday, April 12 at 10/9c, with all 10 episodes of Season 2 available to stream on Hulu the following day, April 13. The network also revealed that Busy Philipps (Girls5eva) and Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) have been added to the cast in recurring roles. Plus, Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will return as Sam’s ex-boyfriend Joel. The series centers on Samantha Fink (D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic who is forced to sober up and...
TVLine

Tulsa King's Andrea Savage Reacts to Finale's Big Twist: 'I Was Not Given Any Heads-Up' — Plus, Grade Season 1

The following contains spoilers from the Tulsa King Season 1 finale, now streaming on Paramount+. Tulsa King wrapped up its first season this Sunday and, boy, there is much to discuss. The 36-minute finale packed itself tight with payoffs, the most notable being the death of biker gang leader Caolan Waltrip (played by Ritchie Coster) and the reveal that ATF agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) survived the gunshot wound she sustained last episode. (Beale’s survival was perhaps a foregone conclusion, but it was nice to get confirmation so early in the episode.) We also gained insight, via flashback, into the exact harrowing/tragic event...
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
TVLine

Workaholics Movie Cancelled, Adam Devine Laments Not Being Able to 'Bring the Weird One Last Time'

The Workaholics won’t be going to work anytime soon. Paramount+ has cancelled its movie continuation of the Comedy Central series, star Adam Devine reported on Instagram Monday. “Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie,” he wrote. “We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P+ told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy.” TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. Devine, Anders Holm, Kyle Newacheck and Blake Anderson co-created and starred in Workaholics, which ran for seven seasons. The series finale aired in 2017. (Read a full recap.) In a lengthy caption, Devine said he resented the decision to kill the...
TVLine

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 years old. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to the Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Paramedics arrived at Presley’s Calabasas, Calif. home on Thursday morning, responding to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Presley was a musician in her own right, releasing a number of popular songs during her career, most notably 2003’s “Lights Out”...
CALABASAS, CA
TVLine

Golden Globes: Dahmer's Evan Peters Wins Best Actor in a Limited Series

Evan Peters struck gold this year at the Golden Globes: The American Horror Story veteran won the Globe for best actor in a limited series for playing the title role in Netflix’s Dahmer. Peters thanked Netflix, executive producer Ryan Murphy, the cast and crew and his family and friends before adding: “Last and most importantly, I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.” He topped fellow nominees Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew...
WISCONSIN STATE
TVLine

Mindy Kaling's Velma Twerks, Solves Murders in HBO Max's More 'Adult' Scooby-Doo Series — Watch Trailer

“This is my story, told my way,” Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling) announces atop the just-released trailer for HBO Max’s more mature, diverse take on the Scooby-Doo gang. And wouldn’t you know it, “the bone-chilling events that drove [her] to assemble the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever” begins with a murder — one too gory to show in the trailer, apparently. Kaling, who is also an executive-producer on the series, stars alongside Glenn Howerton as Fred, Sam Richardson as Norville (aka “Shaggy”) and Constance Wu as Daphne. Velma‘s 10-episode first season kicks off with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 12. Two...
TVLine

Did HBO Max Ghost Velma? Is HIMYF Kiss Amiss? Is Fire Trying to Wreck Us? Conners Erased Roseanne? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Circle, Chicago Fire, Velma and Criminal Minds: Evolution! 1 | On Blue Bloods, why was this mom talking to Danny and Baez about her husband being addicted to drugs… totally within earshot of the kids?? 2 | Two people suddenly dying, in similar ways, while in the company of Mayfair Witches‘ Rowan would raise alllll kinds of suspicion, no? 3 | New life-and-death case or not, would Alert: Missing Person Unit‘s Jason really have gone to work the morning after his...
TVLine

Ratings: NCIS Trio Smash Season-High Audiences With Crossover Event

Rule #15: Always work as a team. And the three NCIS series did just that on Monday night, each blowing past season highs in audience to lead CBS to its most-watched Monday since last April’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game (while earning an average TVLine reader grade of “A”). CBS | NCIS kicked off the 3-parter with 7.7 million total viewers (its largest audience since Oct. 2021) and a 0.5 demo rating. The Hawai’i episode retained 7.2 million viewers (a Monday high for the series) and a 0.5, followed by the Los Angeles episode’s 6.7 mil (best audience since April 2020)...
TVLine

Chris Harrison Breaks Silence on 'Messy' Bachelor Exit, Says Hollywood Should Be 'Nervous as Hell' About What 'I Know'

Chris Harrison knows where the #BachelorNation bodies are buried, and he appears ready to dish and tell. In the opening minutes of his debut installment of Harrison’s The Most Dramatic Podcast… Ever, released on Monday, the embattled ex-Bachelor host issued a stark warning to the industry that quasi-cancelled him. “I am sure there are a lot of people that are sitting in Hollywood right now that are nervous as hell that I am doing a podcast,” he mused, before cryptically adding, “Maybe you should be, because you probably know that I know.” Harrison found himself in hot water back in February 2021 when...
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Promo for 'Meredith's Farewell to Seattle' Teases a Speedy Return for Ellen Pompeo — Watch

Well, that was fast. In a promo ABC released Wednesday ahead of Ellen Pompeo‘s last Grey’s Anatomy episode as a series regular, Meredith tells her Grey Sloan colleagues with a laugh, “You know I’ll probably be here next week.” Though “next week” isn’t really likely to mark a comeback for the actress, whose decision to exit was revealed in August, she reassured fans that this wouldn’t be The End a few months later in an Instagram post. “This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on,” she said, “and I’ll definitely be back to visit.” Per...
TVLine

Riverdale and Nancy Drew Set Final Season Premiere Dates on The CW — Both Series Finales Airing in August

It’s a bittersweet day for fans of iconic TV redheads: We now know when the final seasons of Riverdale and Nancy Drew will air. First up is Riverdale, which kicks off its time-bending seventh season on Wednesday, March 29 at 9/8c, following a new episode of The Flash. Nancy Drew‘s fourth and final outing then begins on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 pm, taking over The Flash‘s time slot. Riverdale‘s final season consists of 20 episodes, while Nancy Drew’s totals 13. Both shows’ series finales will air on Wednesday, Aug. 23. News of both Riverdale and Nancy Drew‘s final seasons also comes with...
TVLine

Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+ — New Season Is Expected to Start Filming This Year

The reconstituted BAU team will stay on the case, now that Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for another season at Paramount+. The Season 2 (or is it Season 17?) pick-up news came on Thursday, just as Criminal Minds: Evolution returned from the holiday break with its sixth episode of 10. SIGN UP FOR PARAMOUNT+ to watch Criminal Minds; Evolution, Tulsa King, SEAL Team, the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and more! “We love the show,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, told TVLine earlier this week. “Obviously it’s a franchise that we are very, very partial to.” As are the crime drama’s...
TVLine

Inside Job Cancelled at Netflix, Reversing Season 2 Renewal — Read Creator's 'Heartbroken' Statement

Netflix has reversed its decision on Inside Job, cancelling the adult animated series after it was previously renewed for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed. Series creator Shion Takeuchi broke the news in a tweet on Sunday, writing, “I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. “Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness,” Takeuchi continued. “And I would have loved to been able to share what was...
GEORGIA STATE
TVLine

Yellowstone Star Zeroes In on the Unlikely Dutton Who Could Decide the Outcome of the Family's Feud

Yellowstone’s combative Duttons went from merely plotting to funeral-plotting in the Paramount Network hit’s winter finale. But as Jamie, John and Beth contemplate hacking off branches of their family tree, the relative who’ll decide the ultimate victor in their murderous free-for-all could wind up being the one that none of them are even considering: Kayce. Since John’s youngest child is the Dutton to whom adopted brother Jamie is closest — hell, the only one to whom he’s speaking, really — he could be a valuable ally. But “it’s a tricky one with Kayce,” Wes Bentley tells TVLine. “At this point, Jamie is seeing...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Vargas to NewsNation, Happy Valley Release Date and More

Former 20/20 anchor Elizabeth Vargas is back on the news beat. Vargas — who left ABC News’ 20/20 in 2018, after 14 years at the newsmagazine — has joined Nexstar’s upstart cable news network NewsNation (formerly known as WGN America). She will host the daily 6 pm evening news program Elizabeth Vargas Reports, beginning April 3, in addition to serving as a regular contributor for the network. As previously reported, NewsNation’s lineup will also feature familiar faces such Chris Cuomo (who signed on seven months after being fired by CNN), Ashleigh Banfield and Dan Abrams. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… *...
TVLine

Mayans MC to End With Season 5 on FX

The ride is almost over for EZ Reyes and his Santo Padre brothers. Mayans MC is set to end with its previously announced fifth season. The announcement was made by FX boss John Landgraf during an executive session at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour. A spinoff of Sons of Anarchy (which aired on FX from 2008 to 2014), Mayans MC centers on the Santo Padre charter of the titular biker club, namely its members Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Revolution‘s JD Pardo) and his brother, Angel (American Crime‘s Clayton Cardenas). A premiere date for the farewell run has not yet been revealed. “The Mayans have battled...
TVLine

TVLine

59K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy