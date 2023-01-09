ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets Star Kevin Durant Diagnosed With MCL Sprain, per Report

By Mike McDaniel
 4 days ago

The Brooklyn star will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

An MRI on Monday revealed an MCL sprain for Nets star Kevin Durant , according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per Charania’s report, Durant will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Durant went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 102–101 victory over the Heat in Miami. He crashed to the floor while defending Heat star Jimmy Butler, and Butler landed on him after his shot was blocked by Ben Simmons.

Durant remained in the game for two possessions thereafter but then checked out and went to the locker room. He did not return to the game, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of game action.

Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn revealed that Durant would undergo an MRI on Monday “just to make sure we’re good.” Now, after the tests revealed no major structural damage, Durant will miss some time. But he shouldn’t be out for an extended period for the Nets, who have won 14 of their past 15 games.

