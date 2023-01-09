Read full article on original website
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
Technical metal wizards, Blind Illusion, play the Sacramento area’s newly re-opened Boardwalk on Jan. 20
TMI Collaborations, a.k.a., Tina Mattis, delivers yet another solid sender that is sure to please on all fronts: Besides hosting an upcoming 2023 Wacken Battle of the Bands series (four shows in total) at various venues around Sacramento and in the Bay, Mattis is bringing progressive and extreme metal back to The Boardwalk in Orangevale on Jan. 20. She’ll do that by having Blind Illusion headline the festivities.
Sacramento’s Habitat for Humanity CEO Leah Miller on how we need to look at affordable housing as a spectrum
Leah Miller became president and CEO Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento in 2017. The nonprofit works to eliminate substandard housing by constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes, advocating for fair policies and providing other resources. It builds more than a dozen houses annually. We spoke to Miller about how Habitat...
2700 Acres: Henry George and the Bohemian Club
After the richest men in California temporarily shut-down a crusading Sacramento journalist, he went on to be a force within the region’s most intriguing press club. This Land is Your Land. This Land is My Land. The Bohemian Club formed in the late winter of 1872, 150 years ago,...
Child literacy advocates in Sacramento see hope in statewide partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
A new bill will provide free children’s books to families with young kids and may be a positive turning point for Sacramento’s youngest generation. And an American music icon will be helping along the way. Senate Bill 1183 establishes the Imagination Library Program across the state, providing free...
In Rancho Cordova, search intensifies for ‘person of interest’ in murder of former high school football star
It’s been over four months since the Shearer family found themselves rushing between one Sacramento-area hospital and another in the middle of the night, hoping with every fiber of their beings that they wouldn’t learn the worst once they located their son. Yet, when the family did finally...
Mutual Housing California CEO Roberto Jimenez on the challenges of meeting the demand for Sacramento’s affordable housing
In the fight to create more affordable housing in the Sacramento region and beyond, people like Roberto Jimenez are on the front lines. Jimenez serves as the CEO of affordable housing developer Mutual Housing California, which is an affordable housing developer (he is also the head of Mutual Housing Management) that has been in the Sacramento area for about 35 years.
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
Letters: Animal abuse, rights violations, housing & eviction policy and hatin’ on Sacramento
Re: “Response to animal abuse case raises questions about Sacramento’s Front Street Shelter” by Scott Thomas Anderson (Crime beat, Dec. 29) Behind this story is the real tragedy that plays out everyday, everywhere: That there are way too many unplanned dog and cats born. All of that is because of poor ownership and lack of spay or neutering. There simply should not be so many unwanted animals. Pet owners need to recognize that a pet adoption is every bit as much a commitment as any other adoption. Anyone who thinks a dog is denied his “manhood” by neutering is hiding their own deficiencies.
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed in Sacramento 9 years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Eight years, 9 months, 24 days. That’s how long Lorenzo Mays waited inside a cell in the Sacramento County jail, struggling to understand the court system well enough to stand trial for a 2010 murder he insists he didn’t commit. Arrested at age 27, Mays’ intellectual disability made...
Retiring Capitol Area Development Authority Executive Director Wendy Saunders sees ‘micro-units’ as one solution to Sacramento’s housing crisis
Wendy Saunders has helmed the Sacramento-based Capitol Area Development Authority as executive director since 2013. She recently announced that she would retire at the end of this year. Founded in 1978, CADA is a public agency that creates new urban infill housing, and manages residential and commercial properties owned by...
Response to animal abuse case raises questions about Sacramento’s Front Street Shelter
After getting off the phone with Front Street Animal Shelter, Dan Aderholt and Claudia Cardoza realized that it would be up to them to save a dog teetering on the edge of death. If they waited for city authorities any longer, everyone in the neighborhood who knew what was happening would feel terrible about the inevitable outcome.
Following huge COVID-era drop in enrollment, regional community colleges hope new bill helping wave student debt turns the tide
A new law will encourage students to enroll in regional community colleges by letting those institutions cancel student debt. Many students face difficult decisions such as dropping out of college, paying their bills, or maintaining jobs. The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program allows community colleges to use funds to provide financial incentives for students to sign up for classes, including debt cancellation. The bill requires officials to prioritize funding to schools with sharp enrollment declines.
Analysis: On media Grinches and exploring real solutions for Sacramento
It’s been a few years since SN&R has been able to mark the holiday season with its annual “Grinch’s” list. In the wake of the pandemic, we simply haven’t had the staff time, resources or mental bandwidth to do this annual coal-in-the-stocking tradition justice, particularly when we’re steering what energy we have towards the housing crisis, the homeless catastrophe and the region’s continued absence of arts coverage. However, if we were compiling a Grinch’s list this year, one name would surely rise above the rest this December – even ahead of such obvious grinches as the crypto huckster Sam Bankman-Fried, the obfuscating state Department of Water Resources and the corporate cringe-inducers at Horne LLC. And that name cutting through the cream of the crappy eggnog would be Mark Zuckerberg.
As rent prices get brutal, Sacramento’s studio apartments have become a go-to for trying to make it
More people in the Sacramento region are opting for studio apartments. Real estate developers have noticed this element of the housing crisis and respond by constructing a larger number of smaller, more cost-effective units in that mold. In the last decade, the number of occupied studio apartments has more than...
Sacramento’s holiday highs: A half century of celebrating the season with family, friends and cannabis
As the autumn leaves turn yellow and the Central Valley mornings usher in the coldness of winter, holidays in Sacramento bring back memories of family, festivities and, yes, cannabis. In one way or another, marijuana has worked its way into 50 years worth of holiday celebrations, and sometimes I didn’t even know it.
