Technical metal wizards, Blind Illusion, play the Sacramento area’s newly re-opened Boardwalk on Jan. 20

TMI Collaborations, a.k.a., Tina Mattis, delivers yet another solid sender that is sure to please on all fronts: Besides hosting an upcoming 2023 Wacken Battle of the Bands series (four shows in total) at various venues around Sacramento and in the Bay, Mattis is bringing progressive and extreme metal back to The Boardwalk in Orangevale on Jan. 20. She’ll do that by having Blind Illusion headline the festivities.
Sacramento’s Habitat for Humanity CEO Leah Miller on how we need to look at affordable housing as a spectrum

Leah Miller became president and CEO Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento in 2017. The nonprofit works to eliminate substandard housing by constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes, advocating for fair policies and providing other resources. It builds more than a dozen houses annually. We spoke to Miller about how Habitat...
Mutual Housing California CEO Roberto Jimenez on the challenges of meeting the demand for Sacramento’s affordable housing

In the fight to create more affordable housing in the Sacramento region and beyond, people like Roberto Jimenez are on the front lines. Jimenez serves as the CEO of affordable housing developer Mutual Housing California, which is an affordable housing developer (he is also the head of Mutual Housing Management) that has been in the Sacramento area for about 35 years.
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors

In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
Letters: Animal abuse, rights violations, housing & eviction policy and hatin’ on Sacramento

Re: “Response to animal abuse case raises questions about Sacramento’s Front Street Shelter” by Scott Thomas Anderson (Crime beat, Dec. 29) Behind this story is the real tragedy that plays out everyday, everywhere: That there are way too many unplanned dog and cats born. All of that is because of poor ownership and lack of spay or neutering. There simply should not be so many unwanted animals. Pet owners need to recognize that a pet adoption is every bit as much a commitment as any other adoption. Anyone who thinks a dog is denied his “manhood” by neutering is hiding their own deficiencies.
Retiring Capitol Area Development Authority Executive Director Wendy Saunders sees ‘micro-units’ as one solution to Sacramento’s housing crisis

Wendy Saunders has helmed the Sacramento-based Capitol Area Development Authority as executive director since 2013. She recently announced that she would retire at the end of this year. Founded in 1978, CADA is a public agency that creates new urban infill housing, and manages residential and commercial properties owned by...
Following huge COVID-era drop in enrollment, regional community colleges hope new bill helping wave student debt turns the tide

A new law will encourage students to enroll in regional community colleges by letting those institutions cancel student debt. Many students face difficult decisions such as dropping out of college, paying their bills, or maintaining jobs. The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program allows community colleges to use funds to provide financial incentives for students to sign up for classes, including debt cancellation. The bill requires officials to prioritize funding to schools with sharp enrollment declines.
Analysis: On media Grinches and exploring real solutions for Sacramento

It’s been a few years since SN&R has been able to mark the holiday season with its annual “Grinch’s” list. In the wake of the pandemic, we simply haven’t had the staff time, resources or mental bandwidth to do this annual coal-in-the-stocking tradition justice, particularly when we’re steering what energy we have towards the housing crisis, the homeless catastrophe and the region’s continued absence of arts coverage. However, if we were compiling a Grinch’s list this year, one name would surely rise above the rest this December – even ahead of such obvious grinches as the crypto huckster Sam Bankman-Fried, the obfuscating state Department of Water Resources and the corporate cringe-inducers at Horne LLC. And that name cutting through the cream of the crappy eggnog would be Mark Zuckerberg.
The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.

 https://sacramento.newsreview.com

