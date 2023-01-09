ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Will Emmy champ Amanda Seyfried (‘The Dropout’) steamroll through rest of awards season?

By Matthew Stewart
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSm91_0k8VtcOW00

Months after achieving what was widely considered an easy Primetime Emmy win for Hulu ’s “ The Dropout ,” Amanda Seyfried is now poised to sail through the rest of this awards season as the recipient of every major Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress prize. By the end of February, she can pick up Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild trophies for her portrayal of biotech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and thus emulate five other women who have each collected all four pieces of hardware for a single non-continuing program performance.

The very first Critics Choice Award for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress was bestowed upon Julianne Moore in 2012 for her work as Sarah Palin in “Game Change.” She then similarly triumphed at the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards over the next seven months. She remains the only woman to receive all four of these awards for a telefilm and is the only one in the group who did not win her Emmy first.

SEE 2023 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 80th annual ceremony

The four actresses who have followed Moore’s example are Sarah Paulson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” 2016-2017), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies,” 2017-2018), Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon,” 2019-2020) and Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown,” 2021-2022). Seyfried would be the third one to win an Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and SAG Award in that order, after Kidman and Williams.

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora,” 2019) and Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit,” 2021) each received Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards before failing to win the TV academy’s favor. Seyfried is off to a great start on her awards season path, considering the fact that no woman who has been nominated for all four prizes and won the Emmy first has failed to collect the other three. As long as she does pick up a SAG Award notice on January 11, there should be nothing standing in her way.

Three male TV movie or limited series actors have also steamrolled through their respective awards seasons over the last decade, including “Dopesick” star Michael Keaton , who capped off his run with an Emmy in September 2022. He was preceded by Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra,” 2013-2014) and Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” 2018-2019). The three-for-four list includes two male Critics Choice Award losers: Kevin Costner (“Hatfields & McCoys,” 2012-2013) and Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True,” 2020-2021).

SEE Jennifer Lawrence says she dropped Adam McKay’s Elizabeth Holmes project after seeing ‘The Dropout’

Prior to the establishment of the Critics Choice Awards for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor and Actress, 15 individuals dominated their seasons by winning Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards. The members of this group are Raul Julia (“The Burning Season”), Alan Rickman (“Rasputin”), Alfre Woodard (“Miss Evers’ Boys”), Halle Berry (“Introducing Dorothy Dandridge”), Judy Davis (“Life with Judy Garland”), Al Pacino and Meryl Streep (“Angels in America”), S. Epatha Merkerson (“Lackawanna Blues”), Geoffrey Rush (“The Life and Death of Peter Sellers”), Helen Mirren (“Elizabeth I”), Paul Giamatti and Laura Linney (“John Adams”), Claire Danes (“Temple Grandin”), Pacino (“You Don’t Know Jack”) and Winslet (“Mildred Pierce”).

“The Dropout” is also nominated for the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for Best Limited Series. It lost in the corresponding Emmy category (as well as in the limited directing and writing ones) to Season 1 of “The White Lotus.”

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10. The 28th Critics Choice Awards will then air on The CW on Sunday, January 15, followed by the 29th SAG Awards (channel TBD) on Sunday, February 26.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby
Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

4 unforgivable SAG snubs: Michelle Williams, Tom Cruise …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (21 out of 25), there were several seemingly safe bets left out (see the complete list of nominations). Scroll down to see the most shocking SAG Awards nominations snubs. While all 160,000 or so SAG-AFTRA members decide the eventual award winners, the film nominees are first chosen by a much smaller, randomly-selected committee of 2,500. This year’s voters shook up the race by excluding Michelle Williams, who was locked into third place in our Best Actress odds, for her turn...
GoldDerby

‘Ozark’ leads SAG Awards TV nominations, followed by ‘Barry,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Only Murders’

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced in the early hours of Wednesday, January 11 in nine television categories and six film races. On the TV side, Netflix’s “Ozark” absolutely dominated as it received four overall citations. Not to be outdone, HBO’s “Barry,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” each received three mentions. Read on for all of the SAG Award TV nominations. This marks the final at-bat for “Ozark,” which ended in April after four seasons on the air. This year, Netflix’s gritty drama about drug laundering earned a cast ensemble bid as...
GoldDerby

SAG Experts slugfest: Snubs (Michelle Williams!) and surprises (Adam Sandler!) abound

Ana de Armas! Adam Sandler! But where the hell is Michelle Williams? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the snubs and surprises of Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Just like last year, there was a big shocker in the lead actress lineup. De Armas made it in for “Blonde” over the widely predicted Williams (“The Fabelmans”). Golden Globe snubbee Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) also got in. So where does the Oscar race stand now? And might AMPAS end up nominating Williams in supporting actress, which is starting to solidify? SEE Full list of SAG Awards...
GoldDerby

Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson lead 25 first-time nominees at 2023 SAG Awards

There are 25 first-time individual acting nominees invited to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards party, including a few who may evoke some surprise that it’s their first SAG attention – namely, freshly minted Golden Globe victors Michelle Yeoh (for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Colin Farrell (for “The Banshees of Inisherin”). They were joined by seven other Globe winners from Tuesday night: on the film side, Austin Butler (for “Elvis”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and, on the TV side, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)...
GoldDerby

Like father, like son? Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’) could follow in SAG Awards footsteps of William H. Macy (‘Shameless’)

Just hours after “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White won his first career Golden Globe on Tuesday night, he found himself nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday morning. Should he prevail there, too, White would claim the exact same Best Comedy Actor SAG trophy that William H. Macy won three times for “Shameless” in 2015, 2017 and 2018. It’d be the ultimate poetic justice for TV fans, of course, as Macy and White played an estranged father and son, Frank Gallagher and Lip Gallagher, on the Showtime dramedy for 11 years. There are more similarities between “The Bear”...
ILLINOIS STATE
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
GoldDerby

Golden Globes: Jerrod Carmichael hosts show short on jokes, long on speeches

It was a night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when diversity held sway among the winners, the presenters and the host, and that proved to be the theme of the ceremony and telecast pretty much from beginning to end – no surprise given the fact that the very future of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was resting on it. Did it make for an interesting show? Yes and no. The ceremony was uneven but serviceable and spirited, with much more earnestness than true laughs. But there were no embarrassing gaffes, either, which has to be a considerable relief for...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards ceremony finds new home at Netflix – but here’s how to watch the 2023 show

While we still have yet to get to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards—the 29th annual celebration will be held on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza—there’s a big change coming for 2024. Following a lengthy association with TNT, the ceremony will be live-streamed starting next year on the largest streaming service, Netflix. This year’s show will be something of a gap year. Without a television network or streaming service to call home, the 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but not on the main app itself.  SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland was eager to break the news Wednesday...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards: ‘Banshees’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead among films with 5 bids each

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” lead the Screen Actors Guild Awards with five nominations apiece. Check out the complete list of SAG Award nominations here, which were announced on Wednesday morning, January 11. “Everything Everywhere” contends in the top category for its ensemble cast. The action-packed dramedy about a jaded immigrant trying to save the multiverse also scored individual acting noms for four of its cast members: lead Michelle Yeoh and supporting performers Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu. SEESAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories “Banshees” also contends in...
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ cast: Meet all 21 SAG Award ensemble nominees [PHOTOS]

“The White Lotus: Sicily” made the move from limited series to drama series at the 2023 SAG Awards, and things paid off splendidly as the HBO show was nominated in two categories: Best Drama Ensemble and Best Drama Actress for Jennifer Coolidge. (Last year it bagged a pair of solo bids on the limited series side for Murray Bartlett and Coolidge, who both lost.) The Italy-set season aired from October to December and was one of the most buzzed-about TV programs of the year. The sprawling ensemble consists of a whopping 21 cast members — everyone from known names like...
GoldDerby

Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunner ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ …

Four of our five predicted nominees for Best Costume Design at the 2023 Oscars reaped bids on January 12 for the Costume Designers Guild Awards. “Babylon,””Elvis,” and “The Woman King” contend here in the period picture category against “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and “Don’t Worry Darling,” which rank seventh and 21st in our Oscar odds respectively. The Oscar frontrunner, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” vies here in the sci-fi/fantasy race against “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Our fifth predicted Oscar nominee, “The Fabelmans,” can take heart that the guild often...
GoldDerby

WGA Awards TV Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Hacks’ to compete for hardware

The freshman series “Abbott Elementary,” “Andor,” “The Bear” and “Severance” and returnees “Better Call Saul,” “Hacks” and “Barry” are among the nominees for the 2023 Writers Guild Awards for television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing announced today by WGA West and WGA East. “The Bear,” “Severance” and “Saul” all landed three nominations apiece, as did “The Simpsons” in animation. “Yellowjackets” and “The Crown” will join “Saul,” “Andor” and “Severance” in the drama series lineup, while comedy series features “Only Murders in the Building” taking on “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Barry” and “Abbott.” In the new series category, “Bad Sisters” fills...
GoldDerby

Oscars spotlight: Don’t overlook ‘Bardo’ cinematographer Darius Khondji for 2nd career bid

Anyone requiring proof of veteran cinematographer Darius Khondji’s versatility need look no further than his work on two very different autobiographical projects this past year—James Gray’s subdued, ‘80s-set “Armageddon Time” and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s lush, ultra-modern “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” For the latter, Khondji placed second to Florian Hoffmeister (“TÁR”) at the 2022 EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival, winning the Silver Frog. SEE Alejandro G. Iñárritu: ‘Bardo’ is an ‘intimate experience’ that contemplates the ‘labyrinthine way that our memory works’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Recent recipients of the cinematography-centric event’s runner-up prize to also compete at the Oscars include Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Łukasz Żal (“Cold...
GoldDerby

Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake

After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
GoldDerby

4 surprising SAG nominations: Ana de Armas, ‘Babylon’ cast …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. Gold Derby readers predicted most of the nominees, accurately forecasting 21 out of 25 total nominees in five categories (we weren’t predicting the stunt ensemble award in the nominations round). Yet, as always, there were some curveballs in the mix, even if we saw most of the surprise inclusions as potential contenders. Check out the complete list of 2023 SAG Awards nominees here — and scroll down to see this year’s most shocking nominees. SHOCKER This contender was nominated despite being a 100/1 long shot in our racetrack odds. Best Ensemble “Babylon” Best...
GoldDerby

A24 leads SAG Awards film nominations with 7: Studio scorecard

The Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, January 11, and the nominating committee spread the wealth with 13 different studios recognized at least once across the six film categories, but it was two indie outlets that came out on top — A24 and Searchlight Pictures — primarily on the strength of two films that dominated the competition. Check out the complete list of nominations here. SEESAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories A24 tops the list with seven nominations thanks to support for two of the company’s films. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” secured...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Where do we stand after those wild PGA and DGA nominations?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we go over the PGA and DGA nominations. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! After months of informed speculation and idle musings, this was the week when priors were confirmed and shocks rattled the system. Over the last seven days: the Golden Globes returned and boosted Steven Spielberg and “The Fabelmans” the Screen Actors Guild Awards gave new life to “Women Talking” and “Babylon” (while throwing some disarray in the direction of Michelle Williams) the Directors Guild...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

Grammy predictions: Can Tony champ ‘A Strange Loop’ hold off Michael Jackson in Musical Theater Album race?

At the last Grammys, the presumed front-runner for Best Musical Theater Album didn’t end up winning. “Les Misérables: The Staged Concert” was out front to win according to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, but lost in a big upset to “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.” So what could that mean for this year’s race? SEECher just ahead of Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey as your choice for 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [POLL RESULTS] According to our current combined predictions, the reigning Tony winner for Best Musical, “A Strange Loop,” is expected to win with 11/2 odds. Thirteen of the American Theatre Wing’s...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy