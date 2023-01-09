Judge Reads Young Thug Lyrics In Court As RICO Case Gets Underway



Young Thug ’s 2016 cut “Slime Sh!t” has been used as evidence in his RICO case . In video footage uploaded by the YouTube channel Law & Crime Network , Judge Ural Glanville recited a portion of the lyrics from the song during the first day of jury selection, using Thug’s, Yak Gotti’s, and Lil Duke’s verses.

The judge draws the parallel between Thugger’s RICO case and his lifestyle and imagery presented in his music, as prosecutors allege that YSL is a “criminal street gang.”

“Hey, this that slime sh*t, hey/YSL sh*t, hey/Killin’ 12 sh*t, hey/F**k a jail shit, hey,” Judge Glanville articulated at the 1:04:20 mark of the YouTube video. “Cookin’ white brick, hey, hey/I’m not new to this, hey, I’m so true to this, hey I done put a whole slime on a hunnid licks, hey, hey.”

“Slime or get slimed/In the VIP and I got that pistol on my hip/You prayin’ that you live/I’m prayin’ that I hit/Hey, this that slime sh*t…F**k, f**k the police, in a high speed.” And adds, “Got banana clips for all these ni**as actin’ monkey.”

And “Slime Sh!t” isn’t the only song to be used during his trial. According to ABC News , the 56-count indictment of the YSL affiliates includes rap lyrics from the Atlanta native between 2016 to 2021. Tracks include “Slatty,” “Anybody,” “Take It To Trial,” and “Ski,” featuring Gunna .

Throughout the RICO case, the rapper’s attorneys have attempted to prevent lyrics from being used as evidence in the court.

The determination to ban rap lyrics from courtrooms has amassed support from congress across the nation, with governer Gavin Newsom and Senators Jamaal Bailey and Brad Hoylman introducing laws in California and New York State, respectively. However, Atlanta is singing a different tune on the topic.

On Aug. 29, 2022, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wells defended her office using rap songs as evidence against artists charged with a criminal act. “I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it,” Willis remarked.

Elsewhere in the case, Antonio Sledge, also known as Mounk Tounk, recently pled guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeer-influenced and corrupt organizations act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Sledge also accepted 15 years of probation in exchange for his willingness to testify against Jeffrey Williams. He will also be required to possess no guns, commit no criminal acts and submit to random drug tests.