ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Judge Reads Young Thug Lyrics In Court As RICO Case Gets Underway

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFNDi_0k8VtbVn00


Young Thug ’s 2016 cut “Slime Sh!t” has been used as evidence in his RICO case . In video footage uploaded by the YouTube channel Law & Crime Network , Judge Ural Glanville recited a portion of the lyrics from the song during the first day of jury selection, using Thug’s, Yak Gotti’s, and Lil Duke’s verses.

The judge draws the parallel between Thugger’s RICO case and his lifestyle and imagery presented in his music, as prosecutors allege that YSL is a “criminal street gang.”

More from VIBE.com

“Hey, this that slime sh*t, hey/YSL sh*t, hey/Killin’ 12 sh*t, hey/F**k a jail shit, hey,” Judge Glanville articulated at the 1:04:20 mark of the YouTube video. “Cookin’ white brick, hey, hey/I’m not new to this, hey, I’m so true to this, hey I done put a whole slime on a hunnid licks, hey, hey.”

“Slime or get slimed/In the VIP and I got that pistol on my hip/You prayin’ that you live/I’m prayin’ that I hit/Hey, this that slime sh*t…F**k, f**k the police, in a high speed.” And adds, “Got banana clips for all these ni**as actin’ monkey.”

And “Slime Sh!t” isn’t the only song to be used during his trial. According to ABC News , the 56-count indictment of the YSL affiliates includes rap lyrics from the Atlanta native between 2016 to 2021. Tracks include “Slatty,” “Anybody,” “Take It To Trial,” and “Ski,” featuring Gunna .

Throughout the RICO case, the rapper’s attorneys have attempted to prevent lyrics from being used as evidence in the court.

The determination to ban rap lyrics from courtrooms has amassed support from congress across the nation, with governer Gavin Newsom and Senators Jamaal Bailey and Brad Hoylman introducing laws in California and New York State, respectively. However, Atlanta is singing a different tune on the topic.

On Aug. 29, 2022, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wells defended her office using rap songs as evidence against artists charged with a criminal act. “I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it,” Willis remarked.

Elsewhere in the case, Antonio Sledge, also known as Mounk Tounk, recently pled guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeer-influenced and corrupt organizations act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Sledge also accepted 15 years of probation in exchange for his willingness to testify against Jeffrey Williams. He will also be required to possess no guns, commit no criminal acts and submit to random drug tests.

Comments / 4

Related
Vibe

Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
LOUISIANA STATE
Vibe

Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
Vibe

Boosie Badazz Goes Off On YSL Member For Taking Plea Deal

Boosie Badazz never hesitates to make his voice heard about a slew of topics, and has displayed a whirlwind of emotions over the YSL RICO case. The 40-year-old expressed his anger at the latest plea deal taken by a member of the organization. “STRAIGHT BI**H,” the “Wipe Me Down” rapper tweeted on Friday morning (Dec. 30). “NI**AS LIKE THAT GO DIE N CAR WRECK R SOMETHING.” This impassioned caption accompanied an Instagram screenshot from the heartofthestreetz page, detailing how an 8th member of YSL who goes by “Slug” accepted a plea deal. Slug pled guilty to racketeering and reportedly admitted that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report

RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations

Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
People

'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer

Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and...
LIMA, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug

The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Video Shows Blueface Fighting in Street Brawl That Leaves Man Knocked Out

Blueface recently got into an altercation that was captioned on camera. On New Year's Day (Jan. 1), video surfaced of a huge brawl that reportedly took place during the let out of a club in Baltimore, his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's hometown. In the video, a melee is ensuing, with several men pouncing on an individual in a yellow shirt. The chaos lasts for nearly a minute in the clip, with it ending with a man knocked out on the pavement.
BALTIMORE, MD
Vibe

R. Kelly Says Tasha K Is Sabotaging His Case With Jail Call Interview

R. Kelly has expressed during a jail call with radio personality Natasha Simona that gossip blogger Tasha K has tried to sabotage his sex crimes court case. Per an audio recording, the infamous R&B crooner has accused Tasha K of “witness tampering” and leaking his personal information to his “girlfriends” ahead of his New York trial. He believes her actions are what caused his multiple partners to “turn on him.”More from VIBE.comJudge Orders Tasha K To Pay $4M To Cardi B Or Secure FundingAaliyah's Uncle Allegedly Continued Business With R. Kelly Despite Abusive RelationshipR. Kelly Issued Non-Disclosure Agreement To Aaliyah After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

Vibe

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy