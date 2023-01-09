ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Meek Mill Gets In Altercation With Boxer Gary Russell Jr. At Gervonta “Tank” Davis Fight

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Meek Mill was reportedly involved in a scuffle with boxer Gary Russell Jr. in Washington D.C. while attending the WBA lightweight title match between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Hector Garcia on Saturday night (Jan. 7).

The rap star, who showed up at the Capital One Arena in support of Davis , apparently got into a heated exchange with Russell Jr., a rival of Davis, over their predicted outcomes for the fight. According to onlookers, the two then began shoving one another before being separated. While Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host Wallo267 was able to quell the tension between the parties, Meek and his entourage were escorted out of the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. following the incident.

More from VIBE.com

“Congratulations tankkk!!!” the Dreamchaser wrote on social media following the conclusion of the bout, which Davis won via a TKO victory after Garcia threw in the towel prior to the ninth round. “I almost fought a boxer telling him this fight not going 12 rounds I missed the big bomb!!!!”

Meek, who was also rooting for fellow Philly native and welterweight contender Jaron “Boots” Ennis, says the he chose to diffuse the situation by removing himself from the scene but claims that he was cordial and courteous throughout the evening. He also notes that he only responded in an aggressive manner due to the nature in which he was being talked to and that he’s working on using his speech to deescalate such encounters moving forward.

“I would never let no petty sh*t escalate to let somebody movie run,” the hitmaker wrote in a subsequent tweet. “I just walked away .. I came to support tank and boots!!!!!! Good wins.”

He also warned that media outlets would attempt to spin the altercation to paint him in a bad light and that he was not at fault for the skirmish. “I was nice to everybody at that fight if you was there you saw! The blogs gone put up the aggressive part after I respond to something aggressive … everybody in that section seen my level of respect towards others… i just gotta step my response game up!”

However, Meek also took some accountability for his impassioned response to the trash talk from Russell Jr. regarding the fight, apologizing for the dustup causing the fight to be paused briefly prior to officially being ended. “I have no business going back and forth that hard with a random person and we just talking about sports…so my apologies for wasting time for nothing!” he added. “I had a few shots I know how to dodge those! Congrats Tank and boots!!!”

Prior to the run-in with Meek, Russell Jr., a former WBC featherweight champion, was recording live on social media while he and his brothers were giving their critique of the fight, during which they appeared unimpressed with Davis’ performance. Russell Jr., who has called out Davis while voicing his belief of being the superior boxer between the two on numerous occasions, has yet to publicly comment on the altercation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Quentin Miller Says He Never Had A “Good Experience” With Meek Mill

Quentin Miller is airing his grievances against Meek Mill. During a sit down with DJ VLAD, Miller spoke about his interactions with the Philadelphia rhymer and concluded that he “never got positive vibes from Meek.” The 33-year-old doubled down on his claims and expressed how disheartening it was to see everyone involved in the Drake and Meek ghostwriting issue, including figures like DJ Drama, squash the problem but leave him out in the process.   “It just felt like it was all worthless, it was all pointless,” Miller said, speaking of the beef between Drizzy and Mill. “Honestly, the Meek thing –...
Vibe

Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin Give $7M To Philadelphia Schools

Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, and Michael Rubin are putting their best philanthropic feet forward as they donate $7,000,000 to Philadelphia schools. In a statement made on Tuesday (Jan. 10), the trio announced that their financial contributions will fund scholarships for low income students for the 2023-24 school year. Last year, they donated $15,000,000 to over 100 schools in their hometown of “brotherly love.”More from VIBE.comMeek Mill And Reform Alliance Partner With Philadelphia Eagles And 76ers For Special Holiday EventQuentin Miller Says He Never Had A "Good Experience" With Meek MillMeek Mill Gets In Altercation With Boxer Gary Russell Jr....
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Vibe

R. Kelly Says Tasha K Is Sabotaging His Case With Jail Call Interview

R. Kelly has expressed during a jail call with radio personality Natasha Simona that gossip blogger Tasha K has tried to sabotage his sex crimes court case. Per an audio recording, the infamous R&B crooner has accused Tasha K of “witness tampering” and leaking his personal information to his “girlfriends” ahead of his New York trial. He believes her actions are what caused his multiple partners to “turn on him.”More from VIBE.comJudge Orders Tasha K To Pay $4M To Cardi B Or Secure FundingAaliyah's Uncle Allegedly Continued Business With R. Kelly Despite Abusive RelationshipR. Kelly Issued Non-Disclosure Agreement To Aaliyah After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Kanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: Report

Kanye West has quietly become a married man, once again. TMZ reports that Ye tied the knot with one of his employees, Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. The duo recently held a private wedding ceremony to commemorate their love, although the newlywed couple has yet to file for official marriage certificates. More from VIBE.comGhostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem PlayerThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me"Yung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First" West and Censori are said to have known each other...
Vibe

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post

Last year, speculations began to swarm social media that Lori Harvey and Snowfall actor Damson Idris were dating. After being spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood back in December, the pair have confirmed that they are indeed an item with an Instagram post. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Idris posted an IG story showing him and Harvey boo’d up as he kissed her cheek. On the image, he vaguely wrote “Happy Birthday Nunu [heart emoji].”More from VIBE.comKanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: ReportThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For...
Vibe

El DeBarge Arrested On Drug And Weapon Charges

Early Sunday morning (Jan. 8) while at a gas station, El DeBarge was arrested in Burbank, Calif. Local authorities took the soulful crooner into custody around 4 a.m. PT, according to TMZ. At the gas station, officers noticed his expired tags, but after approaching, they claim “an expandable metal baton [was] in plain sight.” More from VIBE.comShy Glizzy's Ex-Associate Claims He Regularly Drugged WomenGervonta Davis Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargeWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub Brawl Considering a baton is an illegal weapon, they began searching DeBarge’s vehicle and reportedly found pepper spray and narcotics,...
BURBANK, CA
Vibe

Eddie Murphy Jokes About Infamous Will Smith Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

During his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award on Tuesday night (Jan. 10) at the Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy advised aspiring entertainers to leave Will Smith’s wife alone.  “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind,” Murphy said. “It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”More from VIBE.comAngela Bassett's Golden Globe For 'Black Panther: Wakanda...
Vibe

Rotimi Details Why He Left His G-Unit Record Deal In 2017

Rotimi recently revisited the topic of leaving his 2017 record deal with G-Unit. To clear up any speculations, the actor-singer explained that leaving Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s imprint was his own decision and that it was “all love.” As Rotimi is best known for his role as Dre in 50’s hit series Power, fans soon began to learn about the Maplewood, NJ-native’s musical side, following his departure from the show. With the support of Fif, Rotimi spent three years on the label after signing in 2014. More from VIBE.com50 Cent Explains Why He Wishes Tony Yayo Was The Superstar Of G-Unit50...
Vibe

Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
Vibe

Kenya Moore Regrets Not Signing Prenup Amid Divorce From Marc Daly

Kenya Moore emotionally discussed her pending divorce from Marc Daly as a guest on the Tamron Hall show. On Monday’s (Jan. 9) episode, the reality television star opened up with the daytime television host about her once-happy marriage. The 51-year-old model decided to separate from her Daly just three days after first appearing on Tamron Hall alongside him and their daughter Brooklyn in 2019.   “We were having problems and there was always this hope that we could get over it. You know, that we can go to counseling and it could be better and doing your show was like a highlight...
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To His Music Being Played At Ja Rule Concert

50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip of his 2003 single “In Da Club” being played at a Ja Rule concert. Video of the moment, which occurred prior to Ja’s performance at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert in Omaha, Nebraska in December 2022, recently surfaced and shows members of the “Put It On Me” rapper’s team scrambling in an attempt to have the DJ cut the song off as it blared from the speakers.More from VIBE.comJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being Played At His Concert50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $9M To Perform At The...
OMAHA, NE
Vibe

Gangsta Boo Funeral And Memorial Details Revealed

Gangsta Boo’s untimely passing on Jan. 1 put a dark cloud over the Hip-Hop community and 2023 as a whole. Popular producer Drumma Boy has now shared details of her forthcoming funeral and memorial services. “Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace,” the 39-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 9). “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence!” The celebration of life will take place on Friday (Jan. 13) from 7 p.m. “until” at Railgarten in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Takeoff Shooting Allegedly Caused By Argument Over Loaded Dice

According to comedian Shawty Shawty, Takeoff’s death was the result of an argument over loaded dice. During an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast, Shawty spoke about the tragic shooting that claimed the Migos rapper’s life and gave insight into how one of Quavo and Take’s cousins told him what really transpired.  “I have to say ‘alleged’ because I was told this over the phone from a reliable source,” he began. “They say Quavo dominates in a whole lot of different things — basketball, all of this. So they say that they had been shooting basketball earlier and then they got...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Donell Jones Drives Into Ditch After Falling Asleep At The Wheel

R&B crooner Donell Jones took to social media Tuesday morning to reveal that he recently drove into a ditch after falling asleep at the wheel, warning followers to rest before ever hitting the road. “I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch,” the “Where I Wanna Be” artist, 49, shared on Instagram, captioning a photo of his car still stuck in the trench. More from VIBE.comBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDonell Jones Would Do A 'Verzuz' Battle With Joe: "He's Worthy"Phife Dawg Celebrates Life, Love, And Legacy On...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Tory Lanez Dad Says Megan Thee Stallion Has Been “Forgiven” By His Family

Tory Lanez’s father shared that he, Tory, and their family have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion for her allegations that his son shot her. In an Instagram Live on Thursday (Jan. 12), Lanez’s dad, Sonstar Peterson, expressed on camera: “This might come as a shock to many of you, but guess what? Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago.”More from VIBE.com50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Jussie Smollett...
Vibe

50 Cent Explains Why He Wishes Tony Yayo Was The Superstar Of G-Unit

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has mastered the true art of creating multiple streams of revenue for himself. The multifaceted mogul has not only created some of the biggest TV series‘ that cable has seen, he’s also had success in the spirits market, fashion realm and of course, the music industry. However, 50 has revealed on Big Boy’s Neighborhood that he would’ve traded being in the spotlight with fellow G-Unit brethren Tony Yayo, so that he could have “did all of the business.”More from VIBE.com‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodeJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Kardinal Offishal Named Global A&R Of Def Jam Records

Kardinal Offishall has joined the Def Jam Records roster, but in an executive role. The Canadian rap star has been appointed as the label’s Global A&R and will oversee Def Jam’s influx of international talent while scouting new acts. The 46-year-old spitter shared his excitement over beginning the next chapter in his journey and the opportunity to place his imprint on one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic brands. “I feel incredibly blessed to be able to work with the new faces of Def Jam,” the veteran hitmaker shared in statement. “I grew up on all the legendary music that had a home...
Vibe

Watch Hulu’s Final Season Trailer For ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

One of the greatest Hip-Hop stories ever chronicled for TV is returning to Hulu next month. Wu-Tang: An American Saga has released the official trailer for its third and final season. The trailer for its last installment shows the Wu-Tang Clan beyond their initial success as they reap the fruits of their labor. From multi-million dollar mansions, champagne showers, and going on nationwide tours together, viewers will get to see members of the Clan stepping into their own. More from VIBE.com'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final SeasonGarcelle Beauvais Cast In Hulu's 'The Other Black Girl'WWE Superstars Bianca Belair...
Vibe

Recording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award

The GRAMMYs are set to honor Black excellence in music with a salute to Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, and Sylvia Rhone. According to an official press release from the Recording Academy, the Black Music Collective event will honor the four honorees during 2023 GRAMMY Week, with each figure receiving the Recording Academy’s Global Impact Award. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, will mark the date of the second annual Black Music Collective event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The celebration will be sponsored by Amazon Music and the Google Pixel Phone, with Adam Blackstone as the event’s musical director.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Vibe

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy