Meek Mill Gets In Altercation With Boxer Gary Russell Jr. At Gervonta “Tank” Davis Fight

Meek Mill was reportedly involved in a scuffle with boxer Gary Russell Jr. in Washington D.C. while attending the WBA lightweight title match between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Hector Garcia on Saturday night (Jan. 7).

The rap star, who showed up at the Capital One Arena in support of Davis , apparently got into a heated exchange with Russell Jr., a rival of Davis, over their predicted outcomes for the fight. According to onlookers, the two then began shoving one another before being separated. While Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host Wallo267 was able to quell the tension between the parties, Meek and his entourage were escorted out of the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. following the incident.

“Congratulations tankkk!!!” the Dreamchaser wrote on social media following the conclusion of the bout, which Davis won via a TKO victory after Garcia threw in the towel prior to the ninth round. “I almost fought a boxer telling him this fight not going 12 rounds I missed the big bomb!!!!”

Meek, who was also rooting for fellow Philly native and welterweight contender Jaron “Boots” Ennis, says the he chose to diffuse the situation by removing himself from the scene but claims that he was cordial and courteous throughout the evening. He also notes that he only responded in an aggressive manner due to the nature in which he was being talked to and that he’s working on using his speech to deescalate such encounters moving forward.

“I would never let no petty sh*t escalate to let somebody movie run,” the hitmaker wrote in a subsequent tweet. “I just walked away .. I came to support tank and boots!!!!!! Good wins.”

He also warned that media outlets would attempt to spin the altercation to paint him in a bad light and that he was not at fault for the skirmish. “I was nice to everybody at that fight if you was there you saw! The blogs gone put up the aggressive part after I respond to something aggressive … everybody in that section seen my level of respect towards others… i just gotta step my response game up!”

However, Meek also took some accountability for his impassioned response to the trash talk from Russell Jr. regarding the fight, apologizing for the dustup causing the fight to be paused briefly prior to officially being ended. “I have no business going back and forth that hard with a random person and we just talking about sports…so my apologies for wasting time for nothing!” he added. “I had a few shots I know how to dodge those! Congrats Tank and boots!!!”

Prior to the run-in with Meek, Russell Jr., a former WBC featherweight champion, was recording live on social media while he and his brothers were giving their critique of the fight, during which they appeared unimpressed with Davis’ performance. Russell Jr., who has called out Davis while voicing his belief of being the superior boxer between the two on numerous occasions, has yet to publicly comment on the altercation.