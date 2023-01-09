ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. Houston (34) 16-1 1457 2
2. Kansas (22) 14-1 1440 3
3. Purdue (4) 15-1 1386 1
4. Alabama 13-2 1288 7
5. Tennessee 13-2 1231 8
6. UConn 15-2 1206 4
7. UCLA 14-2 1108 10
8. Gonzaga 14-3 1070 9
9. Arizona 14-2 1049 5
10. Texas 13-2 940 6
11. Kansas St 14-1 818 -
12. Xavier 13-3 793 18
13. Virginia 11-3 712 11
14. Iowa St. 12-2 697 25
15. Arkansas 12-3 613 13
16. Miami 13-2 604 12
17. TCU 13-2 553 17
18. Wisconsin 11-3 448 14
19. Providence 14-3 358 -
20. Missouri 13-2 317 20
21. Auburn 12-3 256 22
22. Coll of Charleston 16-1 246 23
23. San Diego St. 12-3 222 -
24. Duke 12-4 221 16
25. Marquette 13-4 131 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, FAU 33, Indiana 30, Michigan St. 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Mississippi St. 13, Illinois 13, Ohio St. 9, NC State 4, North Carolina 4, Creighton 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy