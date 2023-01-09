The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Houston (34)
|16-1
|1457
|2
|2. Kansas (22)
|14-1
|1440
|3
|3. Purdue (4)
|15-1
|1386
|1
|4. Alabama
|13-2
|1288
|7
|5. Tennessee
|13-2
|1231
|8
|6. UConn
|15-2
|1206
|4
|7. UCLA
|14-2
|1108
|10
|8. Gonzaga
|14-3
|1070
|9
|9. Arizona
|14-2
|1049
|5
|10. Texas
|13-2
|940
|6
|11. Kansas St
|14-1
|818
|-
|12. Xavier
|13-3
|793
|18
|13. Virginia
|11-3
|712
|11
|14. Iowa St.
|12-2
|697
|25
|15. Arkansas
|12-3
|613
|13
|16. Miami
|13-2
|604
|12
|17. TCU
|13-2
|553
|17
|18. Wisconsin
|11-3
|448
|14
|19. Providence
|14-3
|358
|-
|20. Missouri
|13-2
|317
|20
|21. Auburn
|12-3
|256
|22
|22. Coll of Charleston
|16-1
|246
|23
|23. San Diego St.
|12-3
|222
|-
|24. Duke
|12-4
|221
|16
|25. Marquette
|13-4
|131
|-
Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, FAU 33, Indiana 30, Michigan St. 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Mississippi St. 13, Illinois 13, Ohio St. 9, NC State 4, North Carolina 4, Creighton 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
