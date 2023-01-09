Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
Research and Honors, January 31
Michael Barrowclough, Jay Solomonson, and Lucas Maxwell, AGR, coauthored the article, “Exploring Relationships Between Career Retention Factors and Personal and Professional Characteristics of Illinois Agriculture Teachers,” in Journal of Agricultural Education. Dawn Beichner, CJS, coauthored the article, “A Global View of Women, Prison, and Aftercare: A Call for...
illinoisstate.edu
Graduate Council seeking nominations, due February 17
The Nominating Committee of the Graduate Council is seeking nominations or self-nominations of full graduate faculty members to fill openings on two committees:. Membership & Student Development Committee: Two seats – one seat open for a full graduate faculty member from the College of Business and one from Mennonite College of Nursing.
illinoisstate.edu
Redbird Representation Community Forum, Feb. 21
The Alumni Association Board of Directors formed the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee to find opportunities to partner with the University to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for students and alumni. As part of this initiative, the committee is holding a virtual Redbird Representation Community Forum for all Redbird...
illinoisstate.edu
Keyser named founding dean for College of Engineering
An important milestone in the development of Illinois State University’s College of Engineering has been reached with the appointment of a founding dean. Provost Aondover Tarhule has announced that Dr. Thomas Keyser will begin the role on April 1. Keyser currently serves as the dean of the College of Engineering, Technology and Management at Oregon Institute of Technology.
illinoisstate.edu
Obsidian is granted $40,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts
Obsidian: Literature & Arts in the African Diaspora announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $40,000. This grant will support the upcoming Outta Sight!/Sonic Bodies in the Galaxy of Black Listening special issue edited by Duriel E. Harris and Guest Editor Tracie Morris. It is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.
illinoisstate.edu
Milner Library announces Archival Line exhibit
Milner Library’s first exhibit of the spring 2023 semester highlights the work of Wonsook Kim School of Art students enrolled in ART 305/415: Renaissance and Baroque Printmaking, who spent a semester working with prints from the Milner Library Special Collections Print Teaching Collection. Located on the second floor just inside the library’s main entrance in the Benway Student Art Exhibition Area, Archival Line: Printed Images from 1400 to 1700 is available January 17 through March 15, 2023.
illinoisstate.edu
Destination Mars: The New Frontier at the ISU Planetarium
The Illinois State University Planetarium will present Destination Mars: The New Frontier, running weekends from January 20 through March 4. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. Explore the work being done around the globe to help make the dream of getting humans to the...
Comments / 0