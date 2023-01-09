Obsidian: Literature & Arts in the African Diaspora announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $40,000. This grant will support the upcoming Outta Sight!/Sonic Bodies in the Galaxy of Black Listening special issue edited by Duriel E. Harris and Guest Editor Tracie Morris. It is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

