Nutanix (NTNX) Plunges 8% After HPE Denies Acquisition Talk
NTNX - Free Report) shares fell nearly 8% last Friday after Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (. HPE - Free Report) denied any acquisition talk with the cloud computing company. Hewlett Packard’s statement came after the Dealreporter reported that HPE is no longer in negotiation with NTNX for a potential acquisition.
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Charles River (CRL) to Advance DNA Programs With New Launch
CRL - Free Report) recently announced the introduction of its eXpDNA plasmid platform, established from the company’s contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) and biologics testing experience. The company will officially launch the eXpDNA platform between Jan 17-20, 2023, at Phacilitate Advanced Therapies Week in Miami, FL. The latest launch...
Oracle (ORCL) Makes In-Store Payment Easier at Retail Stores
ORCL - Free Report) recently announced that it extended its comprehensive retail cloud platform to include the Oracle Retail Payments Cloud Service aimed at resolving a host of unexpected payment processing fees and complexity which arises during in-store shopping. With the solution, U.S. retailers can now accept the latest in...
4 Low-Beta Stocks to Buy to Sail Through the Volatile Market
It is good news for the market that inflation is moderating. This is leading investors to wonder if the central bank could consider stopping increasing rates in the near future. However, there has been a cautious note from the Fed policymakers that even if there is an end to raising rates, the monetary policy will remain tight. This is making the market volatile. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and shield against volatile market conditions. In this regard, stocks like Penumbra, Inc. (
5 Must-Buy Corporate Bigwigs With Solid Long-Term Potential
U.S. stock markets have been fluctuating since the beginning of 2023 after an extremely volatile 2022. The two major concerns of last year, namely, a 40-year high inflation rate and the Fed’s ultra-hawkish policies in the form of decades high interest rates and tighter monetary control, are persisting in 2023.
Planet Fitness (PLNT) Membership Increases in 2022 to 17M
PLNT - Free Report) reported its year-end membership numbers. Following the membership figures, the company’s shares declined 0.4% year over year. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had 17.0 million members, up 1.8 million members from the end of 2021. The company said that it opened 158 Planet Fitness stores, which includes 14 corporate-owned locations, totaling system-wide total stores to 2,410.
Here's Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio
WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock gained 14.6% compared with the 7.2% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 3.6% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Factors That Bode Well. WEX’s top line...
Investors Heavily Search American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Here is What You Need to Know
AAL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this world's largest airline have returned +30.2%,...
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a bloody blow last year. Inflation is stuck at its 40-year high level due to the pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system and strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli in the pandemic-ridden years.
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
A Spread of Top-Ranked Value ETFs to Bet in 2023
IWD - Free Report) , which targets the value segment, has risen 2.8% in the initial days of 2023 compared with a gain of 1.6% for its growth counterpart iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (. IWF - Free Report) . While there are many options available in this space, investors...
Here's Why You Should Retain Albemarle (ALB) in Your Portfolio
ALB - Free Report) is benefiting from higher lithium prices and volumes, capacity expansion and cost-saving actions amid headwinds from elevated raw material and natural gas costs. Shares of Albemarle are up 20.7% in the past six months compared with a 20% rise of the industry. What’s Aiding ALB?
Progress Software (PRGS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
PRGS - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 17. The company recently provided an upbeat view for the to-be-reported quarter. Both non-GAAP revenues and earnings are expected to be within or above the guidance provided on Sep 27, 2022. Progress Software anticipates revenues...
Will LendingClub (LC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
LC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This company that connects borrowers and lenders online has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 6.31%.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
RLAY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
Is BHP Group Limited (BHP) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
BHP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. BHP is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently...
Will CN (CNI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
CNI - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry. This railroad has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 9.08%. For the last reported quarter, CN came...
Stericycle (SRCL) Gains 19% in the Past 3 Months: Here's How
SRCL - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run on the bourses in the past three months. The stock has gained 18.8% compared with the 1.7% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 4.6% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. The services...
