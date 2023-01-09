Read full article on original website
MLK Interfaith Breakfast returns to Chicago after 3 years
CHICAGO — Before celebrating the Martin Luther King holiday, people gathered Friday for the 37th annual interfaith breakfast to celebrate his life. Over the most important meal of the day, some of the most important moments of the Civil Rights movements were remembered, along with those who led the charge. After a three-year Covid hiatus, […]
Trout Almandine with Chickpea Panisse and Haricot Vert
Daniel Höfler – Executive Sous Chef at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile. CDA will be participating in Chicago Restaurant Week, which will run from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. CDA’s specialty lunch menu will only be available during Restaurant Week – the items on the menu...
Chicago Mom Enters Roblox to Tell Daughter to Defrost Lasagna
One Chicago mom has gone viral after entering the world of Roblox just to tell her daughter to defrost the lasagna. Now known as Lasagna Mom, Chariel Watson joins us now along with her daughter Miracle Golden.
City to move migrants into Wadsworth Elementary School in coming weeks
CHICAGO — The City of Chicago said it plans to move migrants into the old Wadsworth Elementary School starting later this month as it works to serve “both the homeless and migrant populations.” Starting Jan. 23, the city said it will start moving people into the shelter. It will house 250 people to start and […]
The record breaking late 1970s and early 1980s
The late 70s and early 80s winters were record breaking for Chicago. I recall a period from late December 1976 through February 1977 the temperature failed to get above freezing, and some of those days didn’t get above zero. Could you provide some stats for that time frame?. Rick,...
4 postal workers robbed in 2 weeks across Chicago sparks concern
A reward of up to $50,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Led Zeppelin 2 at House of Blues Chicago
Led Zeppelin 2 is one of the premiere Led Zeppelin tribute bands who tour nationally to packed houses. Lead singer Bruce Lamont and guitarist Paul Kamp join us now with more.
As Good as Gold – Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois
Kristin Vesely – President and Adoption Coordinator. Liz Abel – Foster home and Foster Team Volunteer. In May we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary and will be having our Gala returning after being off from Covid. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, live auction, silent auction, sit down dinner.
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO — A postal worker was robbed of his belongings in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Polices say a 35-year-old man was standing outside at the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when two individuals approached him and demanded his property while displaying firearms. According to the police, the man […]
Worker dies after building collapses in Bronzeville
CHICAGO — A worker died Thursday after a building collapsed in Bronzeville. Chicago fire responded with a still-and-box alarm to the building in the 700 block of East Oakwood. Half of the building was occupied at the time of the incident, but residents were able to vacate the property. The other half of the building, which was being worked on, is where emergency crews rescued a worker who was reportedly 3-5 feet under debris.
Catching up with retired anchor Robert Jordan
Here at WGN-TV we are celebrating 75 years on the air! And to mark this major milestone we are catching up with some of the notable people who helped make us Chicago’s Very Own. Legendary news man Robert Jordan first joined WGN in 1973 and spent nearly all of his 43 years in tv news here before retiring in 2016.
CPD: 3 carjackings Sunday from West Town to Bucktown, Logan Square
CHICAGO — A wave of carjackings happened Sunday from West Town to the Northwest Side. All of the carjackings involved firearms and an assault took place in the first incident. Just before 4:30 a.m., two men, 26 and 27, were inside a parked gray Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan when a...
Scratch-Made Breakfast and Lunch
Scratchboard Kitchen, a restaurant in Arlington Heights, has made waves for its unconventional yet familiar foods made from scratch. Executive Chef Grace Goudie joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to show us one of their signature dishes. 5 W. Campbell Street Arlington Heights. Facebook @scratchboardkitchen. Instagram @scratchboardkitchen.
Midday Fix: Chef Brooke Williamson makes Fried Crab Claw Pops
Brooke Williamson, Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur. Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk will feature a Visiting Chefs Menu from Chef Brooke Williamson from January 12, 2023 through May 18, 2023. Brooke’s menu is available for lunch and dinner. Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk. 58 E Oak Street – Chicago, IL...
Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
LeBron James praises Kevin Warren after being hired by Bears
NBA superstar LeBron James offered congratulations to new Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren on Twitter on Thursday.
How WGN covered the 1985 Bears NFC Championship game victory
In honor of WGN's 75th anniversary, WGN News Now is looking back at iconic sports moments covered by the station in "Channel 9 Was There." This edition features the 1985 Bears' 24-0 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship at Soldier Field 37 years ago.
Overnight burglars hit 4 stores at Far Northwest Side strip mall
The victims say it’s a huge loss.
Man critical after shot in the face while driving in Pullman
CHICAGO — A man was critically injured after being shot in the face Wednesday night while driving in Pullman. At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of East 121 Place on the report of a shooting. Police said a 36-year-old man was driving his vehicle when...
