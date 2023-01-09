ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

MLK Interfaith Breakfast returns to Chicago after 3 years

CHICAGO — Before celebrating the Martin Luther King holiday, people gathered Friday for the 37th annual interfaith breakfast to celebrate his life. Over the most important meal of the day, some of the most important moments of the Civil Rights movements were remembered, along with those who led the charge. After a three-year Covid hiatus, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Trout Almandine with Chickpea Panisse and Haricot Vert

Daniel Höfler – Executive Sous Chef at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile. CDA will be participating in Chicago Restaurant Week, which will run from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. CDA’s specialty lunch menu will only be available during Restaurant Week – the items on the menu...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The record breaking late 1970s and early 1980s

The late 70s and early 80s winters were record breaking for Chicago. I recall a period from late December 1976 through February 1977 the temperature failed to get above freezing, and some of those days didn’t get above zero. Could you provide some stats for that time frame?. Rick,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

As Good as Gold – Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois

Kristin Vesely – President and Adoption Coordinator. Liz Abel – Foster home and Foster Team Volunteer. In May we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary and will be having our Gala returning after being off from Covid. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, live auction, silent auction, sit down dinner.
ADDISON, IL
WGN News

Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — A postal worker was robbed of his belongings in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Polices say a 35-year-old man was standing outside at the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when two individuals approached him and demanded his property while displaying firearms. According to the police, the man […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Worker dies after building collapses in Bronzeville

CHICAGO — A worker died Thursday after a building collapsed in Bronzeville. Chicago fire responded with a still-and-box alarm to the building in the 700 block of East Oakwood. Half of the building was occupied at the time of the incident, but residents were able to vacate the property. The other half of the building, which was being worked on, is where emergency crews rescued a worker who was reportedly 3-5 feet under debris.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Catching up with retired anchor Robert Jordan

Here at WGN-TV we are celebrating 75 years on the air! And to mark this major milestone we are catching up with some of the notable people who helped make us Chicago’s Very Own. Legendary news man Robert Jordan first joined WGN in 1973 and spent nearly all of his 43 years in tv news here before retiring in 2016.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Scratch-Made Breakfast and Lunch

Scratchboard Kitchen, a restaurant in Arlington Heights, has made waves for its unconventional yet familiar foods made from scratch. Executive Chef Grace Goudie joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to show us one of their signature dishes. 5 W. Campbell Street Arlington Heights. Facebook @scratchboardkitchen. Instagram @scratchboardkitchen.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Chef Brooke Williamson makes Fried Crab Claw Pops

Brooke Williamson, Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur. Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk will feature a Visiting Chefs Menu from Chef Brooke Williamson from January 12, 2023 through May 18, 2023. Brooke’s menu is available for lunch and dinner. Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk. 58 E Oak Street – Chicago, IL...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy