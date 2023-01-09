ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Fairfax County crash sends 2 people to the hospital, officials say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash in Fairfax County, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Officials said crews were dispatched for a vehicle crash with a person trapped at Westfields Boulevard and Stonecroft Boulevard. "Rescue Squad 421,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Ambulance Struck While Transporting Patient Friday Morning

An ambulance was struck by a vehicle Friday morning around 8:30am on I270 near Montgomery Village Avenue while in the process of transporting a patient from a separate collision. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the ambulance was rear ended while en-route to the hospital. One patient from the striking vehicle was then transported and another ambulance continued transport of the original patient. We will post an update when additional information is available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wvpublic.org

Eastern Panhandle Snow Tubing Hill Intends To Draw Local Tourists

The Eastern Panhandle is set to have a new winter tourist attraction in the area open starting in February: a snow tubing hill outside of Harpers Ferry. The operation, called Snow Riders, is owned by local rafting company, River Riders, and will be located off U.S. Route 340. “We finally...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. house fire deemed arson, police search for suspect

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man they claim is responsible for a house fire in Reston Thursday morning. According to tweets from the Fairfax Fire Department (FFD), crews were called to a house in the 11000 block of Shadbush Court around 4:15 a.m. When units arrived they found a family home on fire.
RESTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Overturned Vehicle on 270 Spur Blocks Several Lanes Wednesday Morning

An overturned vehicle has blocked several lanes of the I270 Spur on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the collision occurred around 9:30am in the area of Fernwood Rd, prior to Democracy Blvd. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
fox5dc.com

Video captures illegal dumping operation in Oxon Hill

OXON HILL, Md. - Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents tell FOX 5 it’s unsanitary. The piles of trash and waste and more are behind a gate that leads to storage units on private property. Bordering the storage...
OXON HILL, MD
streetcarsuburbs.news

The Beat of Laurel: Hidden gem discovered in Laurel

People will often share how they discovered a hidden secret, whether it be a vacation getaway or a unique dining experience. This kind of word-of-mouth information, information that’s based on personal experience, may convince people to seek out that thing, or that experience, themselves. So, let me take a...
LAUREL, MD
wfmd.com

Williamsport Woman Killed While Crossing The Street

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (BW)- A Williamsport woman was struck and killed by a truck on Monday, Jan. 9. She was identified as 72-year-old Sally Ann Redding. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that Redding was crossing the 300 block of East Potomac Street shortly before 6 a.m. when she was hit.
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
Watchful Eye

Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to Vienna

The first case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Fairfax County has been confirmed in an adult male deer, the Department of Wildlife Resources announced. CWD is an incurable neurologic disease spread through the urine, feces or saliva of infected animals. It’s slow-acting meaning that an infected animal may not show signs for months, but ultimately the infection kills the animal.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

2 children shot after getting off Metrobus in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Chief Robert Contee with the Metropolitan Police Department said that a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot after a fight started on a Metrobus in Northwest late Wednesday afternoon. Contee spoke at at news conference around 6:30 p.m. He said a man also was hit by gunfire. The Metro Transit […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy