Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Related
Fire crews on the scene of 2-alarm house fire in Harford County
Fire crews with numerous volunteers are responding to a two-alarm house fire on Elbow Court. Crews are operating in the defensive mode and the Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested.
WJLA
1 hurt after Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue vehicle rear-ended in crash: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was sent to the hospital after a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service vehicle was involved in a Friday morning crash in Gaithersburg, authorities said. Around 8:30 a.m., the chief spokesperson for the fire department, Pete Piringer, said an MCFRS ambulance was...
WJLA
Fairfax County crash sends 2 people to the hospital, officials say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash in Fairfax County, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Officials said crews were dispatched for a vehicle crash with a person trapped at Westfields Boulevard and Stonecroft Boulevard. "Rescue Squad 421,...
mocoshow.com
Ambulance Struck While Transporting Patient Friday Morning
An ambulance was struck by a vehicle Friday morning around 8:30am on I270 near Montgomery Village Avenue while in the process of transporting a patient from a separate collision. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the ambulance was rear ended while en-route to the hospital. One patient from the striking vehicle was then transported and another ambulance continued transport of the original patient. We will post an update when additional information is available.
wvpublic.org
Eastern Panhandle Snow Tubing Hill Intends To Draw Local Tourists
The Eastern Panhandle is set to have a new winter tourist attraction in the area open starting in February: a snow tubing hill outside of Harpers Ferry. The operation, called Snow Riders, is owned by local rafting company, River Riders, and will be located off U.S. Route 340. “We finally...
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 backs up traffic for miles in Stafford
A multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north in Stafford County Friday morning.
Fairfax Co. house fire deemed arson, police search for suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man they claim is responsible for a house fire in Reston Thursday morning. According to tweets from the Fairfax Fire Department (FFD), crews were called to a house in the 11000 block of Shadbush Court around 4:15 a.m. When units arrived they found a family home on fire.
Man dies after falling into train tracks at U Street station, WMATA says
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after losing his balance and falling onto a train track bed at U Street station in Northwest D.C. late Tuesday night, causing suspensions on the Green Line. At about 9:30 p.m. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said Green Line trains were single-tracking between...
mocoshow.com
Overturned Vehicle on 270 Spur Blocks Several Lanes Wednesday Morning
An overturned vehicle has blocked several lanes of the I270 Spur on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the collision occurred around 9:30am in the area of Fernwood Rd, prior to Democracy Blvd. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
WJLA
Va. couple turns home into retreat for veterans to relax and renew with family for free
WASHINGTON (7News) — There is a quiet, tranquil place in Haymarket, Va. that many say saves lives. It is called the Willing Warriors Retreat. Originally, Willing Warriors Retreat was supposed to be the retirement home for John and Shirley Dominick. It holds 30-plus acres of beautiful rolling hills nestled in the foothills of Haymarket.
fox5dc.com
Video captures illegal dumping operation in Oxon Hill
OXON HILL, Md. - Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents tell FOX 5 it’s unsanitary. The piles of trash and waste and more are behind a gate that leads to storage units on private property. Bordering the storage...
streetcarsuburbs.news
The Beat of Laurel: Hidden gem discovered in Laurel
People will often share how they discovered a hidden secret, whether it be a vacation getaway or a unique dining experience. This kind of word-of-mouth information, information that’s based on personal experience, may convince people to seek out that thing, or that experience, themselves. So, let me take a...
wfmd.com
Williamsport Woman Killed While Crossing The Street
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (BW)- A Williamsport woman was struck and killed by a truck on Monday, Jan. 9. She was identified as 72-year-old Sally Ann Redding. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that Redding was crossing the 300 block of East Potomac Street shortly before 6 a.m. when she was hit.
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to Vienna
The first case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Fairfax County has been confirmed in an adult male deer, the Department of Wildlife Resources announced. CWD is an incurable neurologic disease spread through the urine, feces or saliva of infected animals. It’s slow-acting meaning that an infected animal may not show signs for months, but ultimately the infection kills the animal.
NBC Washington
A Family Decorated a Roadside Tree for Christmas. After It Was Cut Down, They Wanted Answers
For two seasons in Stafford County, Virginia, a roadside Christmas tree brought smiles to residents who drove by it after a local family lovingly decorated it. But the family and fans of the tree were shocked last weekend when the tree was suddenly chopped down. Since then, there’s been a...
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
WJLA
School bus evacuated after Woodbridge, Va. high school student makes bomb threat
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers responded to Forest Park High School in Woodbridge on Thursday following an alleged bomb threat a student made on a school bus. Police said the bus driver heard the student make the reported bomb threat before the bus had left...
2 children shot after getting off Metrobus in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Chief Robert Contee with the Metropolitan Police Department said that a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot after a fight started on a Metrobus in Northwest late Wednesday afternoon. Contee spoke at at news conference around 6:30 p.m. He said a man also was hit by gunfire. The Metro Transit […]
Comments / 1