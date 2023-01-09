ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, AL

wdhn.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Child shot in drive-by, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Police are seeking help from the community in finding suspects related to a drive-by shooting where a juvenile was shot. On Wednesday, January 11, at 6:45 p.m., Dothan Police responded to the 900 block of Selma Street on a report of gunshots fired into an occupied home.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Geneva County shooting

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash

(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Ozark shooting

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— A suspect has been identified and arrested related to the early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark. According to the Ozark Department of Public Safety, at 12:00 a.m. officers responded to the Jasmine Hill Apartment Complex in relation to a shooting. When police arrived...
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Deadly shooting at Ozark apartment complex

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Dale County Coroner. Anthony Gray, 27, was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dale Medical Center by Coroner John Cawley. Cawley says Gray was shot once...
OZARK, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community

Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
FOSTERS, AL
wdhn.com

Jackson County crash sends Blakely woman to hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A 21-year-old Blakely woman was transported with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County. The driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 2 in Jackson County approaching a left curve in the road at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Thursday.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Alabama: Vehicle fire causes lane closure on I-85

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a fire is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85. The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 8:17 a.m. ALEA says one vehicle is currently on fire. Due to this crash, the northbound lane of I-85 near mile marker...
MACON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dale County Storm damages home

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Reports of damage tonight in several spots in Dale County. As the storm ripped through Dale County over the past few hours it brought down trees across Highway 51 in Ariton. One tree even landed on a home. Only one person was in the home...
DALE COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Local EMS department shutting down

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Ft. Rucker soldier dies after altercation

FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)—A Fort Rucker soldier is dead after an altercation with another soldier on the military base. According to Fort Rucker Public Information Officer Jimmie Cummings, two Advanced Individual Training (AIT) Soldiers got into an altercation on Tuesday, January 10. Cummings says one soldier was taken into...
FORT RUCKER, AL

