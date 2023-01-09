Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Peanut parade suspect’s lawyer gets some much-needed answers from the courtroom
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — New information is coming to light on the man accused of killing another man during the Peanut Festival parade. Mekhi Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Fluellen back in November during the Peanut Festival parade. His attorney’s entered the courtroom seeking a reduction in...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. swearing-in of Sheriff Tony Helms and Coroner Donnie Adkinson
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—With his wife, Frannie, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms took the “Oath of Office”. from Probate Judge Toby Seay. Helms is beginning his third term as the county’s chief law enforcement officer. After his own swearing-in, Helms would swear in his investigators and deputies. Helms...
wdhn.com
Child shot in drive-by, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Police are seeking help from the community in finding suspects related to a drive-by shooting where a juvenile was shot. On Wednesday, January 11, at 6:45 p.m., Dothan Police responded to the 900 block of Selma Street on a report of gunshots fired into an occupied home.
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
wdhn.com
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat. Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police. An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement...
wtvy.com
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.
wdhn.com
GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash
(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
wdhn.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Ozark shooting
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— A suspect has been identified and arrested related to the early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark. According to the Ozark Department of Public Safety, at 12:00 a.m. officers responded to the Jasmine Hill Apartment Complex in relation to a shooting. When police arrived...
wdhn.com
Deadly shooting at Ozark apartment complex
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Dale County Coroner. Anthony Gray, 27, was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dale Medical Center by Coroner John Cawley. Cawley says Gray was shot once...
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
wdhn.com
Jackson County crash sends Blakely woman to hospital
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A 21-year-old Blakely woman was transported with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County. The driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 2 in Jackson County approaching a left curve in the road at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Thursday.
wdhn.com
Alabama: Vehicle fire causes lane closure on I-85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a fire is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85. The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 8:17 a.m. ALEA says one vehicle is currently on fire. Due to this crash, the northbound lane of I-85 near mile marker...
Greenville Advocate
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Evidence reveals backseat executions of Tuscaloosa men after vehicle discovered in Hayneville
Two teens, both cousins and residents of the Lowndes and Montgomery County areas, were arrested and charged with capital murder in a home less than a mile from where officers discovered an abandoned vehicle in Hayneville on Sunday that was tied to a double murder in Tuscaloosa County. In charging...
wdhn.com
Dale County Storm damages home
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Reports of damage tonight in several spots in Dale County. As the storm ripped through Dale County over the past few hours it brought down trees across Highway 51 in Ariton. One tree even landed on a home. Only one person was in the home...
Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
wdhn.com
Childhood friend reflects on the life of Daleville woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Bridgett Markoff wiped away tears as she recalls a horrific Monday evening when she got the news online that her childhood friend, Gracie Rivera died in a car crash. “Really hard to believe even still now I don’t wanna believe it I wanna be able...
wdhn.com
Local EMS department shutting down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
wdhn.com
Ft. Rucker soldier dies after altercation
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)—A Fort Rucker soldier is dead after an altercation with another soldier on the military base. According to Fort Rucker Public Information Officer Jimmie Cummings, two Advanced Individual Training (AIT) Soldiers got into an altercation on Tuesday, January 10. Cummings says one soldier was taken into...
wdhn.com
Multi-vehicle crash kills Daleville woman after being ejected from motorcycle
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Daleville woman was ejected from a motorcycle after the driver crashed into the back of another car, ejecting the deceased where she was struck by another vehicle moments later. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Grace Nicole Rivera was killed when...
Comments / 2