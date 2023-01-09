ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Miami Dolphins Are Really Bad Playing In Cold Weather

It looks like Mother Nature is a member of the Bills Mafia because the temperature at kickoff for Sunday's NFL playoff game is not great for the Miami Dolphins. While the Buffalo Bills are used to playing in cold-weather games, the Miami Dolphins are not. In fact, in the last 9 games that they play that was in weather below 40 degrees, the Dolphins lost every single one of them.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills To Compete in Buffalo Softball Game

We just bought our tickets, but it looks like they are going to sell out really fast!. The Buffalo Bills are going to be getting off the football field and taking over the baseball diamond as they play in the 3rd Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game this spring! Typically, the Bills will play against each other: offense vs. defense.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Burger Available at Highmark Stadium This Sunday

The Buffalo Bills will be playing in their seventh playoff game since January of 2020 this Sunday. The Miami Dolphins will visit Orchard Park this Sunday at 1 pm and it will be the fourth home playoff game for the Bills since the 2019 season. Playoff games just have an...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
