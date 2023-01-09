Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
Infant Massage Techniques and Benefits
When your baby is fussy from teething, gas, restlessness or constipation, did you ever think that a little massage could help? Certified Infant Massage Instructor Elina Furman joins us now to share the benefits of baby massage and break down some techniques.
Dry January failed? Consider ‘damp’ January
Dry January is a popular post-holiday trend and can kick off the new year by cutting back. But by now, many people have fallen off the wagon and health experts say they’re not surprised. Eliminating alcohol cold turkey for 31 days may be too restrictive. So instead of “Dry...
Heart Healthy Wine Recommendations
We always hear about how all foods in moderation can be good for you but what about wines? Joining us now to share some heart healthy white and red wines is Wine Concierge Director, William Hightower.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0