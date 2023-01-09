ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

RTA route changes go into effect

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton RTA made several changes to its bus routes on Sunday, January 8.

According to the RTA website, Routes 1, 2, 9, 11, 12 and 22 have all been adjusted, as has the route for The Flyer. The RTA is also adding two new routes to replace Routes 14 and 34. The new Routes include the North Community Connector and Route 6.

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

The RTA website says these changes are temporary and were made based on an analysis of ridership on specific routes, specific trips, duplication of services, and economic development locations.

The RTA did not say how long these changes will remain in effect.

For a detailed explanation of the changes to each route, visit the RTA website here.

