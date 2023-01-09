Chagrin Falls parents can take a look at understanding their kids’ screen time: Valley Views

Read full article on original website
Brady Middle School working toward No Place for Hate designation
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Brady Middle School is working toward becoming an official No Place for Hate school, following in the footsteps of Orange High School. A large part of receiving this designation is a requirement to sign a pledge in which students and staff commit to challenging bias and bullying in the school, according to a news release from the Orange City School District.
Take a hike in Shaker; Black History Month events planned in Beachwood; more: Press Run
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Take a hike: That is, take a hike with the Doan Brook Watershed Partnership when it conducts its “Winter Tree ID Hike” from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28 at Lower Shaker Lake in Shaker Heights. Many people can identify common trees by their distinctive leaves...
Berea Kiwanis grants to focus on non-profits in Berea City School District: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- The Kiwanis Club of Berea contributes to and helps fund a wide variety of projects and events within the city of Berea. Among them are Citizenship Day, the Berea Baseball Association, an annual Easter egg hunt, LifeAct, Thanksgiving meals, Providence House, Safety Town, a summer lunch program, WAGS for Kids, an all-Pro Dad’s Breakfast, Realizing Your Potential and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
Funk to fill vacant Olmsted Falls Board of Education seat
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The Olmsted Falls City Schools Board of Education has appointed Olmsted Township resident Justin Funk to fill a vacant board member seat. The position came open last month with the resignation of Cynthia Tomasch. Funk will serve the rest of Tomasch’s term, which runs through the end of 2023.
Berea hires two auxiliary officers: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Two new auxiliary officers have joined the Berea Police Department. Mayor Cyril Kleem recently administered the oath of office in Berea City Council chambers. Michael Shannon is a lifelong resident of Berea and a graduate of Berea High School. Shannon served with the Navy from 2003 to 2010 and also sailed with the Merchant Marines for 10 years. He earned a Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal.
100+ Women Who Care Medina donates funds to Woven with Promise
MEDINA, Ohio -- 100+ Women Who Care Medina held its first quarterly meeting of 2023 Tuesday (Jan. 10), with more than 90 women attending at the Blue Heron Event Center. Claudia Cihlar opened the meeting by reminding the membership that the group’s leadership team was retiring after 12 years of faithful and successful philanthropic work.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Cleveland Orchestra puts Schubert, Berg in fresh context on insightful program with Mass
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra’s program this week doesn’t just look interesting on paper. It also delivers in reality, on more than one level. It’s possible to take the link between Schubert and Berg too far, but the unusual back-and-forth presentation conceived by music director Franz Welser-Most and presented Thursday night at Severance Music Center proved surprisingly effective, casting each in fresh, revealing light.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
‘Everything changed since Jayland was killed’: Akron community marks MLK weekend with events focusing on police, public safety
AKRON, Ohio – More than six months have passed since Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker. While the community waits for the investigation to close, it moves toward healing. Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot 46 times by eight officers as he fled from his car in...
John Adams College and Career Academy closed, offering grief support after student’s death
The John Adams College and Career Academy was closed Wednesday, January 11 after a student was fatally shot at a bus stop after school Tuesday.
Parma Schools moving forward with demolition plans for Parma High and Renwood Elementary
PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools late last month approved a nearly $260,000 contract with GPD Group related to the demolition of Parma High School and Renwood Elementary School. “When you’re talking about the square footage we’re looking at, that’s a pretty significant task ahead -- especially in terms of...
MLK Day 2023: Banks, post offices, libraries closed, but stores open
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday is a federal holiday, so that means there will be several closures of government offices, and other services also will be delayed. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Jan. 16:
Ever vigilant “woke mob” not content with lawyer’s apology for private text message to co-worker
As reported Jan. 11 in The Plain Dealer, (“Cleveland law firm, attorney criticized after social media post shows insulting text sent to attorney who left firm after maternity leave”) a Cleveland attorney sent a private text to a former co-worker, chiding her as “soulless and morally bankrupt” for abusing maternity leave to job search, while collecting salary from their employer.
Lakewood Project ready for takeoff with rocking space-themed show
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The student-based rock orchestra Lakewood Project is going out of this world with its new “Space Jam” show. Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Lakewood Civic Auditorium, the space-themed concert features plenty of familiar songs. “We’re pumped and super excited,” said Lakewood Project...
North Olmsted woman wins Make-A-Wish home in North Royalton
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It was quite a memorable New Year’s Eve for Karen Michalczyk, who learned through the digital grapevine that she had won a brand-new $669,000 North Royalton house as part of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle. “My sister’s friend saw that ‘Karen...
Snowfall totals range from nearly nothing to 3 inches in Cuyahoga County, more than 5 inches in Ashtabula County
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio so far has been spared the worst of what was called for in a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday, with snowfall totals reported in late morning ranging from a dusting to 2 to 3 inches across Cuyahoga County and a high of 5.1 inches at one spot in Ashtabula County.
Criticism of pregnant attorney who found new job while on leave is unjust
Thanks for the work you all do, especially with Today in Ohio. But I disagree with editorial board member Lisa Garvin’s view regarding the pregnant attorney who changed jobs while using maternity leave. “Cleveland law firm, attorney criticized after social media post shows insulting text sent to attorney who left firm after maternity leave”
