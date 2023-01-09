ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Chagrin Falls parents can take a look at understanding their kids’ screen time: Valley Views

By Joan Rusek, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Brady Middle School working toward No Place for Hate designation

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Brady Middle School is working toward becoming an official No Place for Hate school, following in the footsteps of Orange High School. A large part of receiving this designation is a requirement to sign a pledge in which students and staff commit to challenging bias and bullying in the school, according to a news release from the Orange City School District.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea Kiwanis grants to focus on non-profits in Berea City School District: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- The Kiwanis Club of Berea contributes to and helps fund a wide variety of projects and events within the city of Berea. Among them are Citizenship Day, the Berea Baseball Association, an annual Easter egg hunt, LifeAct, Thanksgiving meals, Providence House, Safety Town, a summer lunch program, WAGS for Kids, an all-Pro Dad’s Breakfast, Realizing Your Potential and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Funk to fill vacant Olmsted Falls Board of Education seat

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The Olmsted Falls City Schools Board of Education has appointed Olmsted Township resident Justin Funk to fill a vacant board member seat. The position came open last month with the resignation of Cynthia Tomasch. Funk will serve the rest of Tomasch’s term, which runs through the end of 2023.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea hires two auxiliary officers: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- Two new auxiliary officers have joined the Berea Police Department. Mayor Cyril Kleem recently administered the oath of office in Berea City Council chambers. Michael Shannon is a lifelong resident of Berea and a graduate of Berea High School. Shannon served with the Navy from 2003 to 2010 and also sailed with the Merchant Marines for 10 years. He earned a Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

100+ Women Who Care Medina donates funds to Woven with Promise

MEDINA, Ohio -- 100+ Women Who Care Medina held its first quarterly meeting of 2023 Tuesday (Jan. 10), with more than 90 women attending at the Blue Heron Event Center. Claudia Cihlar opened the meeting by reminding the membership that the group’s leadership team was retiring after 12 years of faithful and successful philanthropic work.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra puts Schubert, Berg in fresh context on insightful program with Mass

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra’s program this week doesn’t just look interesting on paper. It also delivers in reality, on more than one level. It’s possible to take the link between Schubert and Berg too far, but the unusual back-and-forth presentation conceived by music director Franz Welser-Most and presented Thursday night at Severance Music Center proved surprisingly effective, casting each in fresh, revealing light.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ever vigilant “woke mob” not content with lawyer’s apology for private text message to co-worker

As reported Jan. 11 in The Plain Dealer, (“Cleveland law firm, attorney criticized after social media post shows insulting text sent to attorney who left firm after maternity leave”) a Cleveland attorney sent a private text to a former co-worker, chiding her as “soulless and morally bankrupt” for abusing maternity leave to job search, while collecting salary from their employer.
CLEVELAND, OH
