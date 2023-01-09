Read full article on original website
Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown Police Lieutenant will be back in court Friday afternoon for dereliction of duty charges. Brian Flynn is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon regarding 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done...
Crash stalls traffic on busy Ausintown road
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Minor injuries were reported in a crash in Austintown Thursday. It happened just before 1 p.m. on Mahoning Avenue, near the Giant Eagle. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital. One driver was...
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
Police networking nabs suspect accused in multiple thefts
BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It took police just 10 minutes to nab a theft suspect from Mercer after his picture was posted on Facebook. It wasn’t that hard tracking down 38-year-old Omer Rotelli, either, because of posts on social media accounts, according to police. Brookfield police started...
Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Youth football coach sentenced on federal gun charge
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A youth football coach in Youngstown who pleaded guilty in October to a federal gun charge was sentenced this week. Randy Triplett, 31, was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to three years of probation and 250 hours of community service. He also received a $3,000 fine on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Family remembers slain Youngstown teen one year later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been one year since 14-year-old Landon Lockhart’s mother received the tragic news that her son had been killed. “It’s been very hard. Very, very hard… Not being able to wake up and see my baby in the morning, not be able to talk to him,” said LaJena Solomon, Lockhart’s mother.
2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday
UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
No charges brought against Struthers officers in fatal shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury has determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of two Struthers police officers involved in a fatal shooting last spring. James Sheets, 35, was killed following a chase that started in Struthers and ended on Youngstown’s lower...
Road in Trumbull County reopens following sinkhole repair
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Cadwallader Sonk Road in Bazetta Township has reopened following repairs to a sinkhole. The sinkhole opened up earlier this month, and the road has been closed since Jan. 3. Repairs are now complete. A news release from Michael Hovis, chairman of...
Pay raise for highway workers in Columbiana County
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Highway workers in Columbiana County will see a $1 an hour wage increase each year in the next three years as part of their new union contract. County commissioners approved the three-year pact between the county engineer and the Columbiana County Highway and Engineering Department Employees Association on Wednesday.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Driver illness, field trips change bus routes for local school
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Bus driver illness and field trips have changed after school bus routes for Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools on Wednesday. According to a post on their website, the district only has five available buses and drivers to send all the students riding the seven bus routes home from both the Jr. Sr. high school and the Elementary/Middle schools.
Man competent for trial in deputy dog warden stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of stabbing a deputy Mahoning County Dog Warden in 2021 has been deemed competent to stand trial. The decision was revealed Wednesday in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin during a competency hearing for Squire Glenn, 61, on a charge of felonious assault.
Public invited to talk about quality of life upgrades in Valley
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – People who live in Trumbull and Mahoning counties are invited to a public meeting next week to talk about recreation and transportation. The Eastgate Regional Council of Government is hoping to gather feedback from the community for the agency’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan, as well as the Regional Bike and Pedestrian Plan.
Customers line up for mega tattoo event in Salem
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a long line Friday at a tattoo shop in Salem. It was the business’ biggest event of the year. Thirteen tattoo artists were lined up inside State Street Tattoo for the “Friday the 13th” event. The artists come up with 100 designs that are a secret until people walk in.
Trumbull County bridge project includes $3 million in updates
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Fourteen of Trumbull County’s more than 370 bridges are scheduled to be replaced or have significant rehabilitation work done in 2023. The projects were identified years ago through the county Engineer’s Office’s annual inspection program. “These are just aged out. These...
More damage than expected in Newton Falls school flooding
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls High School is still undergoing repairs after pipes burst last month, resulting in water damage throughout the building. According to interim superintendent Justin Christopher, the high school had two to three inches of water throughout 90% of the building, including the school’s gym floor.
4th teen shot in Pittsburgh in last 5 days
Pittsburgh Police are investigating another shooting involving a juvenile. This occurred just after midnight in Beechview, where officers found the 14-year-old in a home in the 2000 block of Broadway avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.
