ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalne.ws

Real estate professionals predict market will cool in 2023

After the height of the pandemic and its red-hot real estate market, local agents and realtors said things look like they are cooling down in Essex County. “From a buying perspective, if you are able to afford it — and there’s plenty of people out there who can still afford it — we’re going back to sort of a normal market condition,” Churchill Properties real estate agent Andrea Lacroix said.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log January 2 to 8, 2023

2:09 a.m. Fire department called out to Agawam Village for public assist. 10:09 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on the Bayside Terrace on Colonial Drive. 12:16 p.m. Citizen assist at the Arbor Inn Motel on High Street. 1:36 p.m. Loose horse on Spring Street. 2:35 p.m. Disturbance on Elm Street. 3:38 p.m....
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Let’s remember the positive in 2022

Before we put 2022 and all its turbulence to bed in the history books, I thought we should remember a happy 2022 positive highlight:. The Ipswich High School girls’ volleyball state championship. This picture of Grace Sorensen surrounded by her teammates, and holding aloft the MIAA trophy, is an instant classic.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Walter Fidrocki obituary

Walter John Fidrocki, 97, died January 11, 2023 at home on Great Neck, following a brief illness, and a long and productive life. He was the husband of the late Lucille B. (Dewey) Fidrocki, who passed away in February of 2007. Walter was born on December 17, 1925, in Boston,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy