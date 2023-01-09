ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

FP&L donates $10,000 to Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

By Christopher Lugo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAWmd_0k8Vqhd600

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools announced The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center received a surprise Christmas gift in the form of a $10,000 donation from Florida Power and Light, through its charitable arm, NextEra Energy Foundation.

The school system said this donation will be used to promote environmental education to students and teachers in Escambia County Public Schools. It will include elementary students, teacher trainings, clubs such as Future Farmers of America, Science Honor Society, and others.

The funds from this donation will allow the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center to:

  • Build new standards-based curriculum
  • Enhance current standards-based programs
  • Identify and remove invasive plants
  • Provide habitat restoration
  • Improve current exhibits

“Through participation in these programs, students will explore the environment, come to understand environmental issues, and engage in problem-solving, which will ultimately help them to develop a better understanding of environmental issues,” The school system said in a release.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is located at 1300 Tobias Rd. in Cantonment.

