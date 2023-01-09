FP&L donates $10,000 to Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools announced The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center received a surprise Christmas gift in the form of a $10,000 donation from Florida Power and Light, through its charitable arm, NextEra Energy Foundation.

The school system said this donation will be used to promote environmental education to students and teachers in Escambia County Public Schools. It will include elementary students, teacher trainings, clubs such as Future Farmers of America, Science Honor Society, and others.

The funds from this donation will allow the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center to:

Build new standards-based curriculum

Enhance current standards-based programs

Identify and remove invasive plants

Provide habitat restoration

Improve current exhibits

“Through participation in these programs, students will explore the environment, come to understand environmental issues, and engage in problem-solving, which will ultimately help them to develop a better understanding of environmental issues,” The school system said in a release.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is located at 1300 Tobias Rd. in Cantonment.

