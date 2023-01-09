Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 10:47 p.m. EST
Biden, Trump cases pull Justice Dept. toward politics. WASHINGTON (AP) — There are now two special counsels investigating the handling of classified documents by two opposing U.S. presidents — a doubly tricky task for a Justice Department that must try to steer clear of politics. One investigator has just been named to look into the presence of classified documents at Democratic President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office. Attorney General Merrick Garland describes the appointment as underscoring the Justice Department’s commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive investigations. Garland used identical language last year to announce a special counsel to investigate Republican ex-President Donald Trump's handling of classified material at his Florida home.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
