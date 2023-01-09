ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Poultry Barn Considered “Total Loss” After Fire

A poultry barn burned down near Rice on Tuesday afternoon and is considered a total loss. The owner of the barn is identified as 62-year-old Deborah Funk of Rice. She said saw smoke coming from one of the doors on the west end of the building and called 911. The...
RICE, MN
Pickup Truck Crashes Into a Semi-Truck Near New London

A pickup truck collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 23 at County Road 40 near New London. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports the accident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday. Fifty-four-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was heading northbound on County Road 40 when his truck crashed into the semi-truck of 52-year-old Todd Nilson of Annandale. Nilson was traveling northbound on Highway 23 prior to the collision.
NEW LONDON, MN

