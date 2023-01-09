Read full article on original website
Rare Opportunity: Tours of the Stearns County Jail & Law Enforcement Center Facilities
Stearns County is giving you an opportunity to explore what may be a curious location, the Stearns County Jail. They’re giving residents a rare opportunity to tour the Stearns County Jail and Law Enforcement Center. The Sheriff’s Office is hosting an open house event on Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Metro Bus Announces Service Resuming to Part of Sartell with Changes to ConneX
St. Cloud’s Metro Bus is bringing back a route that brings riders to and from parts of Sartell. Marketing and Communications manager Nate Ramacher says starting on Sunday, May 7th Metro Bus Fixed Route 32 will resume service in Sartell. The ConneX on-demand service will be ending on that day.
Poultry Barn Considered “Total Loss” After Fire
A poultry barn burned down near Rice on Tuesday afternoon and is considered a total loss. The owner of the barn is identified as 62-year-old Deborah Funk of Rice. She said saw smoke coming from one of the doors on the west end of the building and called 911. The...
Pickup Truck Crashes Into a Semi-Truck Near New London
A pickup truck collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 23 at County Road 40 near New London. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports the accident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday. Fifty-four-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was heading northbound on County Road 40 when his truck crashed into the semi-truck of 52-year-old Todd Nilson of Annandale. Nilson was traveling northbound on Highway 23 prior to the collision.
